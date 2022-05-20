By the time you read this I will be in Georgia readying for my granddaughter’s wedding, psyching up for an Atlanta Braves game, and enjoying the humid heat. Well, probably not the last one, but being around grandkids will offset the humidity. A few things to talk about so let’s get started.
Movies
The finalists in the best baseball movies were announced and it pits my favorite “Field of Dreams” against “Major League.” I think both “Trouble with the Curve” and “The Natural” are better than ML, but the people have spoken. Final results will be released before the All Star Game in July. If you haven’t voted, go online and do so. There will be a drawing among the voters with the winner getting five days in Los Angeles during the All Star Game festivities.
Never too late
The good news is that some college athletes do finish college and get their degrees. Two notable athletes got their degrees last weekend after many years away from college while playing professional sports. Jerome Bettis of Pittsburgh Steeler fame returned to Notre Dame and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors went back to Davidson and both completed their degrees. I can bet their families, and especially their Moms, are proud, and pleased.
White Mountain area champions
This last week four high school teams completed their seasons with state championships doubling the number of champions this past school year. The 3A Snowflake boys and 2A St. Johns girls each won track championships, Round Valley took home the 2A softball trophy, and Mogollon won the 1A baseball championship. Congratulations to these teams, coaches, parents, and communities. This is no small accomplishment and comes about because of a lot of hard work and time spent.
These four teams join the Alchesay girls who won in 3A basketball and Show Low whose cheerleading squad won the State Stunt crown. Earlier in the fall both Snowflake and Mogollon won football championships. It was, indeed, a successful year on the mountain.
Coaches in our lives
One of the great things about writing sports is that I get to “rub elbows” with some great people who just happen to be coaches, too. I was thinking about listing those men and women who have been so cooperative and open to me this year, but something happened that changed the material of this section.
I learned that long-time Blue Ridge assistant football coach Frank Girardi passed away. When I read about him and heard from some of the people who were touched by his life, I recalled why I wanted to be a coach many years ago. Coach Girardi made a real difference in the lives of the young people he coached and taught. He was an inspiration to many people in his communities.
Coach Mike Morgan of St. Johns, who retired this past year is another area legend who, I am sure, made many of his athletes into caring adults. His influence goes way beyond the chalk lines of a football field.
I watched a film by the Kendrick brothers last week on fatherhood. Featured in that film was Coach Paul Moro, whose win totals were bested recently by Coach Morgan, and was a coach at Blue Ridge HS for many years. Jim Daly, President of Focus on the Family, credits Coach Moro with turning his life around. Daly says in the film that Moro did that for many young people, and I am sure can be attested to by those here who knew and played for him.
I would like to pay homage to my high school football coach Francis Rose and college football coach Dick Sterup. I was raised by my mother after my father passed away in the summer before my sophomore year in high school, and those two men took the boy from the “wrong side of the tracks” and taught him so much more than football. I will always be indebted to them for driving me hard, but caring for me even more.
I know many of you feel the same way about the coaches in your lives. I will call Coach Rose and Coach Sterup this week and tell them, “Thanks.” Why don’t you do the same with that coach, teacher, pastor, or adult who made a difference in your life?
May the sun shine warmly on your thoughts this week.
