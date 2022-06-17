Wildcat Weekend! The first post-pandemic “Bear Down in the Pines Wildcat Weekend” will be held next weekend, June 24-25, in the White Mountains.
This will be the first time back to the White Mountains for most of the University of Arizona coaching staff since 2019, and they will be loaded for bear, forgive the pun.
Last year, men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd and women’s golf coach Laura Ianello attended an alumni association function and dinner at Charlie Clark’s restaurant.
Starting at 4:30 Friday evening at Charlie Clark’s Orchard, the UofA coaches will be hosting the Bear Down Get Together. Guests are invited to attend and meet UA Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke, football coach Jedd Fisch, women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes, men’s golf coach Jim Anderson, former softball coach Mike Candrea, who retired after the 2021 season, and Lloyd and Ianello again.
Attendance is free with registration.
The Bear Down in the Pines Golf Tournament will be a shotgun scramble at the Pinetop Lakes Country Club beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The golfing will be followed by a fiesta buffet and awards. Non-golfers are welcome to attend the buffet. If I were able to play (I will be at a class reunion in Wyoming), I would want to be on either Anderson’s or Ianello’s golf team.
Register for the get-together, golf tourney or buffet by going to arizonaalumni.com and look for the link that will lead you to the event, or call Mark Acuna at 520-626-0705.
White Mountain Hawks baseball
No sooner (just last Friday) did I bemoan the fact that there was not summer baseball in our communities (other than Little League), then the White Mountain Hawks show up. The Hawks are a team that will be operating out of our fair city playing in the Northern Arizona League, a wooden bat league for college-aged students. During this last week the team was welcoming players from various colleges and recruiting some of the players in our region to field a team to go to Flagstaff to play on the weekend, and then to man the team to play through July.
Other communities in the league besides the White Mountains and Flagstaff are Prescott and Lake Havasu City.
The Hawks are coached by Tim Kelly and Steve Konek. Both men have many years of experience in coaching baseball and are excited to be able to coach here in the beautiful White Mountains.
If you are familiar with baseball at Arizona State University many years ago, you might remember one of the best collegiate outfields in history: that is, Barry Bonds, Oddibe McDowell and Mike Devereaux. All three went on to major-league careers. Kelly was the pitching coach on that team and was instrumental in recruiting those outfielders, especially Devereaux, who was from Wyoming and did not play high school baseball.
Kelly recruited Devereaux at the Wyoming State Track Meet where he was the winner, in state-record time, in the 440-yard dash.
So, my wish to be able to watch our high school students continue to play was answered in a round-about way as those who have already graduated, or even played some college ball the past year or two, will be able to compete a bit further. I look forward to seeing games this summer at the Show Low Park field.
This weekend will open the Northern Baseball League schedule for the White Mountain Hawks as they will host the Flagstaff Star Chasers on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s game will start at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s game will begin at 2 p.m.
I will be there to enjoy the games, and hopefully see some local athletes in action. No admission will be charged so I will see you there!
Summer sports camps, weight rooms
Many schools are offering sports camps this summer in a variety of sports. If you are interested in attending a camp to give yourself a boost in fundamentals and conditioning, call the athletic office at your high school to get details.
The same goes for weight room use. Today’s athletes don’t have the advantage I had to throw hay bales (or maybe you do and can add the weight room to your regimen), so the weight room is more along your preferences. You can get good strength training as well as improving your techniques to make you a stronger, bigger and faster athlete to help your school’s teams. Again, call your school’s athletic office for details.
Summer reading
On a more personal note, I enjoy reading. I once said in here that I had read three to four books a week while in school. My tastes are different now and I read a bit slower, or else I savor the books more and take my time. Either way, I am enjoying a series called the “Big Lake” series written by Nick Russell. These books are mysteries set in the fictional town of Big Lake, Arizona. Yes, the town is situated, in the author’s mind, at Big Lake here in the White Mountains.
The books are quite good, though not exactly award winners, but I find them entertaining, and I do like the references to all the towns in our part of Arizona as they are mentioned in geographical relation to Big Lake.
I do all my reading on my Kindle and can often be found in a local café drinking coffee and reading. If there is pie in the café, then I am even there much longer. Come join me anytime you see me and chat awhile. The Kindle never loses my place.
Until next time, check out a summer game, play a round of golf or read a good book while enjoying a good cup of coffee. I might be the person sitting near you doing the same.
