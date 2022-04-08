As you read this column, major-league baseball has started for real for the 2022 season. That means summer is upon us no matter what the calendar or the 30-something degree evenings say. If the big leaguers are playing, it is summer!
As a nearly lifelong Atlanta Braves fan, I look forward to every season, but especially this one as my Braves are defending world champions! I have not been able to say that since 1996 after the 1995 championship season. That is a long time for this long-suffering fan.
I became a Braves fan in 1957 at the age of 12 (I know some of you are doing the math in your head about how old I am). My dad was a longtime Yankees fan and he always made me bet on the World Series, and he always took the Yankees.
In 1956, the Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers and I lost, but in 1957 the Braves, behind Lew Burdette’s three wins plus one by Warren Spahn, and the Braves became my team. I had beaten my dad in a bet (which he never really paid off as he said my allowance of 25 cents per week would cover it). But, I was hooked on the Braves!
Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews became my heroes, and especially, Bill Bruton, as he played center field as I did. I have always wanted to wear No. 33 to honor Burdette, but it never became available in all my seasons in all my sports. But, as you can tell, I still remember it.
Baseball is a lot like life. A season in MLB is 162 games long. No team has ever gone undefeated. In fact, most managers hope to win a series of three or four games. If they can go 2-1 or 3-1 in those, they consider it a success.
In life we have a series of games, or contests if you’d rather, and we hope to win most of those. Life throws curveballs, and if you’re not ready, you strike out. But before the game is over, you have another at-bat – and tomorrow is another game.
I just hope to always be in the game and ready to hit — or chase down that long fly ball. I have to admit, I have really enjoyed the season that is my life, especially lately as I cover high school sports. I hope you are enjoying yours, too.
To keep to the baseball topic we are on, high school spring sports are underway in the White Mountains. There are baseball and softball games, track meets and golf matches going on almost every day of the week.
I will try to write summaries of each sport when I can and feature the games I can get to in person. Those summaries will usually appear in the Tuesday editions of the White Mountain Independent. I will probably attend home games at Show Low, Blue Ridge and Alchesay as those are my assigned schools. If I don’t get to a game, I will at least try to get scores in the specific roundups in the paper. I enjoy games immensely as I have been a coach or player for much of my life. I hope that shows in my writing.
One of my interest areas has to do with where our high school senior athletes may be going to continue playing the sports they love. If you know of one of these young men or women who has made a commitment to continue playing after high school, I would really like to hear about it. I will either include that information in this column or in a separate article that might include a picture.
Finally, I want to talk about an area that I have always held dear to my heart as an athlete, a coach, school administrator and fan. That item is sportsmanship.
While I was at the state basketball playoffs in Prescott Valley, I witnessed something that too often represents our world today. I heard a fan yelling at an athlete who had committed a turnover, and then yelling at the coach for not taking that player out of the game.
When I turned around from my courtside seat, I saw that the person doing the yelling wasn’t from either of the schools playing. What the motive was for screaming at a high school athlete at such a time is something I can only guess.
High school sports are played by athletes for sport — for fun, entertainment and competition. They are not played to cover the odds on a bet or to satisfy a fan who can no longer play.
Those students should not be subjected to negative comments or derision. They are amateurs, and in many cases, still learning the sport.
They will make mistakes, but those are not made on purpose with the intent to anger the crowd.
Please treat the players, whether on your team or an opposing team, with the kind of respect they deserve for competing and in the way you would want to be treated.
My next column will include a segment on refereeing (a great issue to follow the above segment) and more sharing of my love for sports. Until next time, may your game be a fair one.
Jon Burnham, former player who still thinks he can hit the long ball, take the long shot, or go deep under the long pass, is amazed when he sees the older person in the mirror. He does love to write about sports, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.