JOSEPH CITY — Joseph City High School hosted the 2022 Invitational on April 1 that had 27 teams registered, including Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Show Low, Mogollon, Snowflake, St. Johns and Round Valley.
On the girls side, St. Johns grabbed another first place finish, followed by Show Low in second and Round Valley taking third.
The St. Johns team has placed first, as a team, in several meets in this early season and it is showing strength in both the running and field events making it well balanced and the team figures to make a push at state.
The Show Low boys team took first, with Mogollon finishing in a tie with Winslow with 60 points each for the fourth and fifth spots.
Round Valley took sixth, followed by Blue Ridge at seventh and Snowflake at eighth.
You can get a breakdown on the performance on each team and athletes as reported on azmilesplit.com.
The track schedule starts to get busy and teams and athletes try to qualify for the state meet standards in each division. Blue Ridge will be the next mountain team to host a meet on April 8.
Show Low and Mogollon will host meets the following week separately on April 15 to be held at each school. Snowflake will hold the Last Chance Meet on April 29 to once again give athletes, who have not qualified to go to state, another chance to qualify.
Talking to coaches they are starting to prepare for the next few weeks when they will coordinate weight lifting reduction while adding or increasing training to help improve explosive power that is required for many track and field events, while runners will start cutting distance run times and incorporate more speed training.
It’s a delicate balance in coaching as each coach wants the athletes to be getting better each week in order to “peak” at the right time, which requires cutting back toward the final weeks in a season to avoid burnout in the athletes.
It should be noted that although Snowflake attended the Joseph City meet it appears that many of the upper class, including juniors and seniors, did not attend due to a different meet on April 2, the Lancer Invitational 2022 sponsored by Tucson Salpointe Catholic.
A peek at the results shows the Snowflake boys and girls teams each grabbed second at that invitational. The splitting of the squad allows them to get needed experience for many younger teammates who may not get to participate in all the meets.
