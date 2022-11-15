EAGAR — Kayla Logan of the Round Valley Elks has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Western New Mexico University Mustangs following her graduation in May.

Logan was surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates when she signed the letter of intent on Wednesday at the Round Valley Dome.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.