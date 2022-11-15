EAGAR — Kayla Logan of the Round Valley Elks has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Western New Mexico University Mustangs following her graduation in May.
Logan was surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates when she signed the letter of intent on Wednesday at the Round Valley Dome.
Logan is a multisport athlete who has played volleyball, basketball, soccer and softball for the Elks.
After the signing, Logan shared that she started her journey in softball around the sixth or seventh grade which included not only playing for the school but also finding club teams to play for in order to get additional playing time.
Logan spent time most recently playing with the Batbusters club team in Arizona.
Logan said that her family has been very supportive to her as she worked to achieve her goals and they were always there for her.
Round Valley coach Darin Emerald shared how he felt WNMU was getting an “extraordinary player” and one of the hardest working players around.
Advice that she would share with others would include to “keep pushing yourself and be confident” in your abilities and “don’t hold yourself back. Just play to the best of your ability, even if you fail, just stay confident and prove yourself on the next play” were additional words of guidance she would share.
Logan played an integral part on the Elks team that captured the state 2A softball championship in May.
Her defense at shortstop helped the Elks in limiting the scoring of Kingman Academy. She also hit an inside-the-park home run in that game to help with the Elks’ scoring. Her recollection of the experience includes that it was “such a fun season” and it was a crazy experience that we “just made history” for the school.
WNMU is a Division II school that participates in the Lone Star Conference that has 18 members in four states including Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas. WNMU, which is located in Silver City, New Mexico, is somewhat close to home for Logan and even though it will be a short distance to travel. She also has family in and around Silver City.
