ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham

New ASU football coach Kenny Dillingham cleaned up last week on National Signing Day and landed arguably the nation’s top quarterback recruit in Jaden Rashada.

 Nikash Nath/Cronkite News

TEMPE — A year ago, in what would be the last offseason of the Herm Edwards era, the Arizona State football recruiting class ranked last in the Pac-12 and 103rd in the country after National Signing Day.

After this year’s signing day last week, new head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff built a class ranked ninth in the conference and 47th overall, per 247 Sports. The class was highlighted by one of the highest-rated high school commits in recent history, four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who broke the news of his plans to join ASU on Twitter.

