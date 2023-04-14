Kevin Durant

Since his trade in February, Kevin Durant has averaged 26 points in eight games while shooting 57% from the field and 53% from 3-point range.

 Courtney Pedroza/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — On Feb. 8, Mat Ishbia was officially introduced to the public as the next governor of the Suns and took questions from the media. Among those he fielded were questions about how active his team would be with the trade deadline looming just 24 hours away.

“I’m going to empower my people to make decisions, give them all the resources and support to be successful, then let them do a great job,” Ishbia said. “I’m not going to be sitting here counting the dollars, I’m going to be focused on how we improve our team.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.