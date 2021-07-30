PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Despite the wet weather, 144 disc golfers descended upon the new Woodland Lakes course and older Mountain Meadows course in Pinetop-Lakeside to compete in the PDGA-sanctioned King of the Mountain tournament last week.
They competed in 14 divisions of men, women, pro and amateur along with recreational and junior.
Despite 90% of the players being from out of town, local talent was well represented among the winners. Local winner Conner Rock was first and Nicholas Duran was third in the Open Division, with Liam Halfpop third in the Junior Division.
The new courses at Woodland Lake got rave reviews from pros and amateurs, indicating that this was challenging and worthy of a sanctioned event.
As usual, the tournament ended with the popular “Ring of Fire” competition.
One of the special-needs children, Harrison Merrill, competed and even sunk a putt in the steel basket.
Many thanks to Jack Wood and A.J. Peterson for spearheading efforts to get the new course finished and in championship shape.
The tourney also served as a fundraising event for the White Mountains Autism Foundation, which expressed its gratitude to the many sponsors and supporters who helped make this tournament a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.