ASU women's basketball coach

The 2022-23 season has been a challenging one for ASU women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair and her staff. The team has to forfeit two Pac-12 games this weekend because of injuries and health issues.

 Susan Wong/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Conference losses and injuries are stacking up for the Arizona State women’s basketball team – and this weekend the program will wave the white flag.

ASU announced Wednesday that the team will forfeit two road matchups against No. 10 Utah and Colorado because it does not have enough players available to compete. The games will not be made up, and the forfeits will be considered league victories for Utah and Colorado, according to a Pac-12 statement. Per NCAA policy, however, the overall records of the three teams will not be affected.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.