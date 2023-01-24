EAGAR — The Round Valley Lady Elks dropped the game to the visiting 3A Lady Yellow Jackets in the Dome in Eagar on Friday.
The Lady Elks found themselves shorthanded against the Jackets Friday with the absence of one of the team’s starting guards and after losing power forward M.K. Hunt early in the game to an ankle injury.
The Elks came out hot and played well making shots, causing turnovers and converting those into points. The Jackets took an early timeout to regroup and make a few adjustments. One of the changes they made was putting LeiLani Hamblin on the Elks’ other normal starting guard, Ana Arreola. This is a tactic that many teams use, by putting a speedy and tenacious defender on either the main ball handler or leading point scorer of the other team.
Arreola had a very good game and scored well for the Elks, but the additional pressure cost her. She had to work really hard and took more on her shoulders to carry the team. By the end of the game, she appeared exhausted, as were the rest of the Lady Elks.
The Elks took the lead into halftime, and when they returned to the court Blue Ridge stepped up the pressure again. They extended that pressure to the full court to make the Elks earn everything they got.
In the end, the Lady Jackets were able to take control of the game. The Lady Jackets grabbed the victory in this mountain match-up with a score of 52-46.
Round Valley has six games on its schedule in the final week or so of the regular season. Several of those regional match-ups, including St. Johns and Valley Sanders. Those games will go a long way to determining the Lady Elks’ state playoff opportunity, as they are currently ranked 16 in the 2A conference.
