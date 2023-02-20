Tim McCarver
Buy Now

Tim McCarver’s experience as a former major league catcher translated seamlessly to the broadcast booth, where he served as a versatile voice for some of MLB’s most notable moments.

 Courtesy/FOX.com

PHOENIX — Despite a playing career that spanned four decades, Tim McCarver is best known for his time in the broadcasting booth as baseball’s premier color commentator. He called 23 World Series from 1985 until 2013, including the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lone title, a win over New York Yankees in 2001.

Many Diamondbacks fans remember where they were the moment Luis Gonzalez floated an 0-1 cutter from Mariano Rivera, the greatest closer of all time, into shallow left field to bring home Jay Bell and lift Arizona in Game 7 to its first and only World Series.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.