TUCSON — Round Valley’s football season ended in a 44-0 loss to Tucson Pusch Ridge on Nov 11.
The Lions entered the contest ranked third in the state with their only loss coming against Thatcher in September. The Elks entered the game ranked sixth with losses to Thatcher, Show Low and Poston Butte.
The Elks took the opening kickoff and were forced to punt. The Lions took over on the Elks’ 45-yard line scored on a 10-yard pass from Bubba Mustain to his brother Tyler Mustain on a fourth-and-4 play.
The Lions showed early on how they earned their high ranking by providing tough defense, while giving the opposing defenses a full plate of figuring out how to stop their run-pass-option offense.
The Elks had their best drive on the next possession starting from their 33-yard line and driving to within the Lions’ 1. The Lions held on four downs and kept the Elks from scoring. The Lions drove 99 yards and scored on another pass between the Mustain brothers for 5 yards.
The Mustain brothers connected three times for touchdowns providing a boost to the offense. The Lions scored another TD on a 74-yard pass from Mustain to Cody Rafacz in the second quarter and picked up a last-second field goal for a 31-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Lions scored on a 5-yard run. They also scored by an interception return.
Pusch Ridge advanced to face No. 2 Phoenix Eastmark in the semifinals.
Early in the season, Round Valley coach Brad Baca shared how the goal is always to pursue the championship trophy, but he and the coaching staff realize it is difficult to make a full playoff push with quality teams in each division pursuing the same goal.
Another goal that the coaches have is to help the kids grow and develop on and off the field. They want quality on the field, but they also want the kids to show quality off the field as they pursue personal interests and as members of the community.
Helping to have a positive influence that help shape the character of the person is a side lesson the coaches hope the kids carry off the field long after the games.
