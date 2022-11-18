TUCSON — Round Valley’s football season ended in a 44-0 loss to Tucson Pusch Ridge on Nov 11.

The Lions entered the contest ranked third in the state with their only loss coming against Thatcher in September. The Elks entered the game ranked sixth with losses to Thatcher, Show Low and Poston Butte.

