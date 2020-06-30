EAGAR — Some of the top talent in the Southwest will be at the Round Valley Rodeo Grounds for two days of professional rodeo this weekend.
The 108th Consecutive Round Valley Rodeo will feature two performances this year: on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. The rodeo is co-sanctioned by the Military Rodeo Cowboys Association.
The Round Valley Rodeo Committee modified the schedule for the rodeo with an extra performance on Friday. Competition begins at 8 a.m. with slack. The first performance starts at 5 p.m. — gates open at 3:30 p.m.
The committee decided to limit the number of spectators in each performance to 1,000. This number includes children, teens and adults. The number is subject to change.
A parade from Eagar to Springerville, beginning at 10 a.m. on July Fourth, gets Independence Day under way.
The gate will open for spectator seating at noon on Saturday, July 4, and will close once capacity is reached. The second performance begins at 1:30.
Slash M Rodeo Company, the stock contractor, has also decided to cap entries as follows: bareback riding 20, bull riding 30, saddle bronc riding 20, calf roping 50, barrel racing 50, steer wrestling 30, , breakaway roping 50, and team roping: 100 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.