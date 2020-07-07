The Arizona-based auto racing sanctioning body Pro Auto Sports secured the St. Johns Airpark for its many divisions of road racing in the Inaugural St. Johns Grand Prix on July 3, 2000, which was headlined by an American Indy Car Series race, won by Jimmy Santos, who coasted to the finish line with fuel pickup problems. Also featured that first year were Baby Grand Stock Cars — Don Yeski won the main event over event organizer J.W. Gill of St. Johns.
The grand prix, which later switched to Labor Day weekend, was annual event for about five years before lack of FAA clearance for use of the airport ended the run.
