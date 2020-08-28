SHOW LOW — Tri in the Pines, the City of Show Low’s sprint triathlon originally scheduled for Aug. 8 and postponed until September, has been canceled for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This would have been the 25th Annual Tri in the Pines, which begins and ends at Show Low City Park.
The event annually begins with a 625-yard swim at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, transitions to a 12.3 mile bike session on Show Low city streets, then finishes with a 3.5-mile run in the park.
Also canceled this year is the Youth Tri in the Pines, a companion event to the adult triathlon.
