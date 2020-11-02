The Show Low boys soccer team won two games in the final week to secure the No. 3 seed in the state tournament, which begins on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The Cougars will host No. 6 Sedona Red Rock at 5 p.m. in a first round game on Wednesday. Winners of Wednesday’s four first-round games move on to the semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High on Friday, Nov. 6. The state championship will be played at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
No. 2 Blue Ridge, the East champion, will play host to No. 7 Payson on Wednesday at 3 p.m.. Wednesday’s other first-round matches are No. 5 Camp Verde at No. 4 Snowflake and No. 8 Bisbee at No. 1 Chino Valley. All the first-round matches except the one at Blue Ridge start at 5 p.m.
Show Low defeated Round Valley (2-0) on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and St. Johns (4-0) on Thursday, Oct. 29, to finish with 7 wins and 2 losses in the region, 8-3 overall.
The Show Low girls, similarly, also finished in second in the 2A East region (3-2, 8-5 overall). Wins against Payson and Holbrook and a loss to No. 1 Northland Prep in the final week secured the Cougars the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and with it, a play-in match at home with a state tournament berth at stake.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Girls Fall Soccer
Conference play-in games
Tuesday, Nov. 3
No. 6 Round Valley at No. 3 Chino Valley, 5
No. 5 Snowflake at No. 4 Show Low, 5
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Girls Fall Soccer
State Championships
At Scottsdale Coronado High
Friday, Nov. 6
Semifinals
No. 2 vs. No. 3 seeds, 1 p.m.
No. 1 vs. No. 4 seeds, 3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Fall Soccer
State Championships
Wednesday, Nov. 4
No. 8 Bisbee at No. 1 Chino Valley, 5
No. 5 Camp Verde at No. 4 Snowflake, 5
No. 6 Sedona Red Rock at No. 3 Show Low, 5
No. 7 Payson at No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3
At Scottsdale Coronado High
Friday, Nov. 6
Semifinals
Blue Ridge-Payson winner vs. Show Low-Sedona Red Rock winner, 5
Chino Valley-Bisbee winner vs. Snowflake-Camp Verde winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
