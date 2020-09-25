The Snowflake girls soccer team has two big wins under its belt in taking the early lead in the 2A Fall Soccer standings.
The Lobos scored a goal in the first overtime period to defeat visiting Camp Verde on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Junior Kaylee Traver scored two goals and added one assist to lead Snowflake in the victory. Eliza Gurr, another junior, scored a goal and had an assist. Senior Taylee Craner also had an assist as the Lobos improved to 2-0 on the season.
Fall soccer teams have had just one week of competition because of a delayed restart of high school sports following a shutdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a staggered start to the fall sports season instituted by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The Lobos, one of three 2-0 teams in the state, have the talent and experience to make a successful playoff run in November.
“The girls want to play!” Snowflake head coach Anna Brubaker stated in an email message. “They realize after this spring it can be gone at any moment and they want to enjoy each moment they have on the field. The players are looking forward to having a very competitive season.”
The Lobos opened their season at home on Sept. 17 and defeated 2A East rival Blue Ridge 2-1 to get a great start on what will be an abbreviated season.
“Every game is a key game,” Brubaker said. “You have to build from one game to the next. Our opening game against Blue Ridge was big. Blue Ridge is a top team and play a good game so any time you can pull the win against them is a good day.
“During our Blue Ridge game, Eliza Gurr was on her game and put two in the net. We have quite a few talented players this year and I look forward to watching them all develop,” said the coach.
Every team has strengths and weaknesses and for teenage girls they can often change from day to day.
“COVID-19 has had a big impact on everyone but as for our team, I feel it was somewhat of a positive,” Brubaker said. “With all the regulations through the summer we were forced to work on strengthening, conditioning and individual skill which has helped each player and the team overall.”
Angela Brooks is the Lobos’ new junior varsity coach.
“She is excited and we are excited to watch our teams grow this season,” Brubaker said. “We are just thankful for each practice and each game.”
In the 2A East region, Snowflake and Show Low are each 2-0 overall. Round Valley and Blue Ridge are 1-1 and St. Johns is 0-1.
In the 2A West, Camp Verde, which lost its opener 2-0 to Show Low on Sept. 17, is 0-2 on the season. Payson (1-1) leads the region following a region win against Sedona Red Rock (0-3). Chino Valley is 2-0.
Next up for the Lobos is a non-region match at Sedona Red Rock on Thursday, Oct. 1.2-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.