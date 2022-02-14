The St Johns Lady Redskins captured the championship for the 2A North Region with wins over Round Valley and the Ganado Hornets in Ganado Feb 11th & 12th. St Johns captured an automatic qualifier status for the state playoffs and the actual alignment of the bracket will be determined after the 8 play-in games for the girls are completed Tuesday Feb 15th.
The Round Valley Lady Elks took 3rd in the region tournament. They will travel to Ganado to play the Lady Hornets in a play-in game. The Valley Sanders Lady Pirates will host the Phoenix Christian Lady Cougars in the other region play-in game.
The Round Valley Elk boys team secured the championship with victories over St Johns and Pinon in the 2A North region championship. The Elks have changed both divisions and regions in the past 10 plus years but, this may be the best season performance since their run to the state championship against Estrella Foothills in 2010.
The boys play-in games will be held on Wednesday Feb 16th. Round Valley will travel to play against the Sequoia Charter Stallions in Mesa.
Although the Pinon Eagles lost to RV in the region championship, they did claim 2nd place in the region. This allowed them to be included in the play-in bracket even though they finished the season outside the top 24 ranked teams. They will travel to take on the Phoenix Christian Cougars at Phoenix Christian. The Valley Sanders Pirates will host Miami in a play-in game in Sanders.
The winners of the 8 boys and girls play-in games will play the teams that secured the automatic qualifier bids in the Prescott area Feb 18th & 19th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.