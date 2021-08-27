Three local teams will debut new head coaches tonight when the 2021 high school football season begins.
Two of the coaches are familiar names, while a third is a newcomer but has coached against 3A East teams many times.
At Blue Ridge, Jeremy Hathcock returns to his alma mater where he played under Arizona Hall of Fame coach Paul Moro from 1988-90 and helped the Yellowjackets win state titles in 1989-90.
“Coach Hathcock brings almost two decades of successful head coaching experience, 15 years spent at the 6A level … and he is one of Arizona’s preeminent high school football coaches,” Superintendent Mike Wright said in a press release announcing Hathcock’s hiring in December. “We are very fortunate to land a coach with such an outstanding resume of success and someone with the Blue Ridge bloodline. We are confident Jeremy will also do an exceptional job in his other roles as athletic director and dean of students. Welcome home, Jeremy!”
Hathcock is also a former Show Low coach, guiding the Cougars from 2002-05 that included an undefeated, state championship season in 2003.
After leaving Show Low, Hathcock coached at Mesa Desert Ridge in the 6A Conference through last season. His coaching record is 154-86, and he his teams have reached the playoffs 17 times. In addition, he has won regional and state coach of the years awards multiples times.
At Round Valley, longtime assistant coach Brad Baca has taken over after Marcus Bell resigned in June after coaching the Elks for 10 years.
Baca is quite familiar with Round Valley and its history of success having been on Bell’s staff for 10 years.
“There’s pressure that comes with it. I never had the ambition to become a head coach. I was never out there looking to be a head coach. It kind of fell in my lap. I was asked if I wanted to do it. For these kids I said I want to stick around, I want to help out and to keep this program going because I love Round Valley, I love the fans in Round Valley, the people of Round Valley,” Baca said in an interview earlier this month.
At Show Low, Carlo Hernandez brings six state championship game appearances from his years at Coolidge. Hernandez led the Bears to titles in 2005-06 and runner-ups in 2001 (to Blue Ridge), 2002, 2004 and 2007 (to Show Low.)
“Being in Coolidge, we were in the same conference. We were both in 3A,” Hernandez said shortly after he was hired in March. “We knew, everybody knew down south that the state championship goes through the mountains. In the ’90s and 2000s with coach (Paul) Moro at Blue Ridge and Show Low had a great run for many years with Randy (Ricedorff) and now we got Snowflake. So in 3A still the ball comes through the mountain. I was very familiar with the programs up here. Show Low and Blue Ridge. The first championship game I coached was against coach Moro and Blue Ridge. They showed us what East football was like. They put it to us in the state championship game. And to go full circle, my last championship game — we were going for a three-peat at the time — was against Show Low and, again, Show Low showed us what it was like to play against East mountain ball.”
Hernandez takes over the program from Monte Maxwell, who coached the Cougars for 10 years as head coach and and assistant.
Kicking off the season
The Week 1 schedule is highlighted by a local rivalry game between visiting Show Low and St. Johns.
Other notable games include Snowflake and 1A Mogollon opening defense of their 2020 state championships. The Lobos play at Chandler Valley Christian and the Mustangs host, on a nine-game winning streak, Winkleman Hayden.
One local team that is not playing this week or next is Alchesay. On Aug. 5, an assistant coach for the Falcons tested positive for COVID-19, and on Aug. 10 a few players also showed positive test results. As a result, tonight’s scheduled home game against Window Rock and a Sept. 3 home game against San Carlos were canceled.
As the schedule on azpreps365.com reads as of Thursday, Alchesay will play its first game on Sept. 17 at Pinon followed by another road game at Miami on Sept. 24. The first home game for the Falcons is scheduled for Oct. 1 against Holbrook.
