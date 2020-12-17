SCOTTSDALE — The Snowflake High School football team capped a dramatic, highly contested season of 3A competition with a convincing win against the top seed in Saturday’s final to win the Lobos’ first state football championship in 27 years.
One week after a semifinal in which a 21-0 first-half lead evaporated and a defensive stop in overtime preserved a dramatic victory against No. 3 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert, the No. 2 seeded Lobos put forth what was probably their best performance all year in the title game at Coronado High on Saturday, Dec. 12.
Snowflake flexed its muscle early on once again and took a 28-0, first-half lead for good measure against No. 1 Yuma Catholic. The Shamrocks regrouped in the second half but the margin proved too much to overcome as the Lobos and their proud fans enjoyed every minute of a 38-14 victory.
“They came to play football. They make mistakes like high school kids do, but their heart comes out. They show it time after time after time,” Snowflake head coach Kay Solomon said of his team. “What a tough season we played, it prepared us. This score was a little more lopsided, but they had to dig deep to put a stop to Yuma Catholic’s rally. “They worked hard. They deserve every bit of this.”
The Lobos selected senior linebacker Ryan King as honorary captain for the coin toss, and Snowflake won the toss and elected to receive the football to start the championship game.
The Lobos drove into Yuma Catholic territory but turned the ball over on downs, but after the Snowflake defense forced a Shamrock punt on the next series, the offense put together the first of its four first-half scoring drives.
Green’s 1-yard dive for the touchdown midway through the first quarter capped a nine-play, 55-yard drive. Senior Sam Crockett added the first of his five point-after kicks on the night for a 7-0 lead.
After the Shamrocks lost yardage on a three-and-out series and punted, the Lobos went 75 yards in three plays and went up 14-0. Two Caden Cantrell pass completions, including a 61-yard catch and run by Noah Baum, set up a 9-yard run by Green for the touchdown.
On Yuma Catholic’s ensuing series, the Shamrocks drove into Snowflake territory thanks to a 26-yard Richard Stallworth pass for a first down. But Stallworth, who had taken a big hit during the first quarter, threw four consecutive incompletions and YC turned the ball over on downs at the Snowflake 36. Stallworth, who had thrown for 49 touchdowns in 2020, then left the game for good with a broken collar bone.
Snowflake drove to the Shamrocks’ 20 but the drive stalled and the team lined up for a 38-yard field-goal attempt by Crockett. It was blocked by junior Mario Martinez.
With backup quarterback Logan Rush, a sophomore, taking over for Stallworth, the Shamrocks mounted a 13-play drive, highlighted by a fake punt pass completion from Martinez to junior Austin Rush, but after three plays of lost yardage and an incomplete pass, YC turned the ball over on downs at the Snowflake 33.
The Lobos went the 67 yards in just five running plays. Junior Camden Brimhall raced 46 yards for the touchdown and Snowflake took a 21-0 lead.
The Lobo defense forced another punt three plays later and went 63 yards in five plays to score another touchdown and take a 28-0 lead with one minute to play before halftime.
“We did the same thing last week and went up 21-0 with the same kind of half,” said Coach Solomon. “We dominated both sides of the ball.”
Neither team could sustain a drive on the first two series of the second half. But the Shamrocks got their first score just two plays after forcing a Lobo punt. Sophomore Jarred Marquez ran 72 yards for a touchdown and Logan Rush kicked the PAT to make it 28-7.
Yuma Catholic scored again just 16 seconds later. The Shamrocks recovered a perfectly placed onside kickoff at the Snowflake 45, and after a 26-yard completion from Logan Rush to Austin Rush, senior Devon Black ran 19 yards for a touchdown and Snowflake led 28-14 with 6:34 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Shamrocks tried to recover another onside kick but this time the Lobos recovered at the Yuma Catholic 49 yard line. Snowflake drove to inside the 20 and Crockett kicked a 39-yard field goal, enabling the Lobos to regain momentum with a 17-point lead at 31-14.
The Shamrocks mounted a time-consuming, 69-yard, 13-play drive on the next series and came within mere inches of scoring. But on fourth down and goal and four inches from pay dirt, Green shot a gap and tackled Black for a two-yard loss to end the scoring threat. After the game, Green’s teammates rewarded him with “The Wood” for making the biggest defensive play of the game.
“We knew (Yuma Catholic) would rally and we saw our kids rally back and put a stop to it, and take control of the ball game again,” Coach Solomon said.
Snowflake killed much of the rest of the game clock with a 14-play, 98-yard scoring drive, capped by Green’s third TD of the night, a 5-yard run with 1:19 left.
The only turnover of the game came on YC’s final series, as a Lobo interception by Josh Solomon allowed Cantrell to kneel on the ball to run out the clock.
Snowflake had won three consecutive 3A titles under coaches Jim Beall and Neil Westover from 1991 to ’93. That was part of seven 3A titles during a seven-year span. That was before any of the current Lobos were born, but they still dreamed of winning the title.
“I feel like I’ve worked my whole life for this, and we got it!” said Green, the Lobos’ senior running back/linebacker. “This is an exceptional night. All us seniors have had this dream since we were little. All us played since first grade – me, Mayson McKinlay and Ryson Stuart. And Caden Cantrell was a grade lower than us but still played pee wee ball with us. We still had the dream we would take state. The last time they took state, my dad was on the team. It was a big dream of ours and we worked for it.”
Cantrell, a junior quarterback, said the team focused all week on regaining that winning legacy.
“The last time (for a title) was 27 years ago. That was a long time for us,” Cantrell said. “It was time to get it back for the fans and for the Lobo legacy. That’s what we talked about all week, getting that trophy back. Last year we felt we got it taken away from us. This is the year we take it back.”
Green led a 308-yard team rushing effort with 192 yards and the three scores on 27 carries. He had plenty of praise for his linemen.
“Our O-line and D-line gave it all,” Green said. “Everything starts with the line. You can’t have a good football team without a good line. And they brought it tonight. I love all of them.”
Brimhall had 75 yards and the TD run on eight carries. Cantrell was 10-of-18 passing for 150 yards and one TD. Baum had six catches for 136 yards and a score.
“Terren had probably his best game all season. I know if I give him the ball, he’s gonna do big things,” Cantrell said. “The O-line was perfect. I had so much time (to look for a receiver). I could jump around, scramble. It’s gonna be hard to replace them.”
Snowflake’s defensive line dominated, with three 300-pounders Carter Solomon and Bradly Ruiz, both seniors, and sophomore Tony Munoz along with senior defensive end Payson Cardon responsible for much of the Shamrocks’ lost yardage. Munoz said the younger players were inspired to do it for the seniors.
“This is for our seniors who won’t be here next year,” Munoz said. “We were playing for something bigger than ourselves. It’s what we’ve really done all season.”
McKinlay, a senior who had four catches for 14 yards, said the team had a special bond.
“We grew up together,” McKinlay said. “I’ve been running the ball with Terren since I can think of football. We seniors had a brotherhood a lot of other teams didn’t have.”
“We did what we needed to do and we won. All our hard work finally paid off, and that’s all we ever wanted,” McKinlay said.
Both teams finish the season with 10 wins and one loss.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Football
Play-in games at high seeds
Friday, Nov. 20
No. 1 Yuma Catholic 49, No. 16 Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 0
No. 9 Round Valley 21, No. 8 Chandler Valley Christian 20
No. 4 Amer. Leadership - Gilbert North 35, No. 13 Safford 8
No. 12 Thatcher 27, No. 5 Phoenix AZ College Prep 22
No. 3 Tucson Pusch Ridge 49, No. 14 Gilbert Christian 7
No. 6 Phoenix Christian 56, No. 11 Mohave Valley River Valley 27
No. 10 Wickenburg 12, No. 7 Lakeside Blue Ridge 7
No. 2 Snowflake 63, No. 15 El Mirage Dysart 21
AIA Division 3A Football
State Championships
First round
At high seeds
Friday, Nov. 27
No. 1 Yuma Catholic 43, No. 8 Thatcher 20
No. 4 Pusch Ridge 35, No. 5 Wickenburg 6
No. 3 Amer. Leadership - Gilbert 38, No. 6 Round Valley 15
No. 2 Snowflake 38, No. 7 Phoenix Christian 21
At Scottsdale Coronado HS
Saturday, Dec. 5
Semifinals
Snowflake 28, Amer.-Leadership-Gilbert 27 (OT)
Yuma Catholic 36, Pusch Ridge 20
Saturday, Dec. 12
Championship
Snowflake 38, Yuma Catholic 14
