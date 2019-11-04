Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Football Championships
Friday, Nov. 8
First Round at high seeds
All at 7 p.m.
No. 16 Ganado at No. 1 Queen Creek Ben Franklin
No. 9 ALA-Gilbert N. at No. 8 Coolidge
No. 12 AZ College Prep at No. 5 Blue Ridge
No. 13 River Valley at No. 4 Snowflake
No 14 Buckeye Odyssey Inst. at No. 3 NW Christian
No. 11 Yuma Catholic at No. 6 Valley Christian
No. 10 Sabino at No. 7 Safford
No. 15 Payson at No. 2 ALA-Queen Creek
Friday, Nov. 15
Second round at high seeds
All at 7 p.m.
Ben Franklin-Ganado winner vs. Coolidge-ALA-Gilbert winner
Snowflake-River Valley winner vs. Blue Ridge-AZ College Prep winner
NW Christian-Odyssey Inst. winner vs. Valley Christian-Yuma Catholic winner
ALA-QC-Payson winner vs. Safford-Sabino winner
Saturday, Nov. 23
Semifinals at sites to be determined
Both at 6 p.m.
At Gilbert Campo Verde High School
Friday, Nov. 29
Championship
6 p.m.
Division 2A Football Championships
Friday, Nov. 8
First Round at high seeds
No. 16 Miami at No. 1 Round Valley
No. 9 Benson at No. 8 Phoenix Veritas Prep
No. 12 Wellton Antelope at No. 5 Parker
No. 13 Chandler Prep at No. 4 Eloy Santa Cruz
No. 14 Alchesay at No. 3 Phoenix Christian
No. 10 Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran at No. 6 St. Johns
No. 10 Bisbee at No. 7 Thatcher
No. 15 Morenci at No. 2 Goodyear Trivium Prep
Friday, Nov. 15
Second round at high seeds
All at 7 p.m.
Round Valley-Miami winner vs. Veritas Prep-Benson winner
Santa Cruz-Chandler Prep winner vs. Parker-Antelope winner
Phoenix Christian-Alchesay winner vs. St. Johns-Ariz. Lutheran winner
Trivium Prep-Morenci winner vs. Thatcher-Bisbee winner
Saturday, Nov. 23
Semifinals at sites to be determined
Both at 6 p.m.
At Gilbert Williams Field High School
Friday, Nov. 29
Championship
6 p.m.
