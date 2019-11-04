Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 3A Football Championships

Friday, Nov. 8

First Round at high seeds

All at 7 p.m.

No. 16 Ganado at No. 1 Queen Creek Ben Franklin

No. 9 ALA-Gilbert N. at No. 8 Coolidge

No. 12 AZ College Prep at No. 5 Blue Ridge

No. 13 River Valley at No. 4 Snowflake

No 14 Buckeye Odyssey Inst. at No. 3 NW Christian

No. 11 Yuma Catholic at No. 6 Valley Christian

No. 10 Sabino at No. 7 Safford

No. 15 Payson at No. 2 ALA-Queen Creek

Friday, Nov. 15

Second round at high seeds

All at 7 p.m.

Ben Franklin-Ganado winner vs. Coolidge-ALA-Gilbert winner

Snowflake-River Valley winner vs. Blue Ridge-AZ College Prep winner

NW Christian-Odyssey Inst. winner vs. Valley Christian-Yuma Catholic winner

ALA-QC-Payson winner vs. Safford-Sabino winner

Saturday, Nov. 23

Semifinals at sites to be determined

Both at 6 p.m.

At Gilbert Campo Verde High School

Friday, Nov. 29

Championship

6 p.m.

Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 2A Football Championships

Friday, Nov. 8

First Round at high seeds

No. 16 Miami at No. 1 Round Valley

No. 9 Benson at No. 8 Phoenix Veritas Prep

No. 12 Wellton Antelope at No. 5 Parker

No. 13 Chandler Prep at No. 4 Eloy Santa Cruz

No. 14 Alchesay at No. 3 Phoenix Christian

No. 10 Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran at No. 6 St. Johns

No. 10 Bisbee at No. 7 Thatcher

No. 15 Morenci at No. 2 Goodyear Trivium Prep

Friday, Nov. 15

Second round at high seeds

All at 7 p.m.

Round Valley-Miami winner vs. Veritas Prep-Benson winner

Santa Cruz-Chandler Prep winner vs. Parker-Antelope winner

Phoenix Christian-Alchesay winner vs. St. Johns-Ariz. Lutheran winner

Trivium Prep-Morenci winner vs. Thatcher-Bisbee winner

Saturday, Nov. 23

Semifinals at sites to be determined

Both at 6 p.m.

At Gilbert Williams Field High School

Friday, Nov. 29

Championship

6 p.m.

