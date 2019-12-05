The Round Valley varsity football team has advanced to the AIA’s Division 2A state championship game for the fourth time in the past seven years, including three of the last four years, but the Elks have not won a state title since a tie for the 3A title in 1985 and back-to-back 2A crowns in 1979 and 1980.
The Elks will look to win that elusive gold football trophy when they face the Phoenix Christian Cougars at 7 p.m. at Scottsdale Coronado High on Friday, Dec. 6.
Whatever happens on Friday will halt a three-year title run by Thatcher.
Phoenix Christian, which won back-to-back state titles in 2003 and 2004, advanced to its first state title game since 2008, the year the Cougars lost to St. Johns in the 2A final.
Phoenix Christian will be going for the school’s sixth state title in football. The Cougars will be appearing in a final for the ninth time in program history.
Round Valley has six state championships in football and 11 state title game appearances since 1964.
The Elks and Cougars met during the regular season on Sept. 27 and Phoenix Christian came out on top, 21-16.
Arizona Interscholastic Assoc.
Div. 2A Football Championships
Friday, Nov. 8, First Round
No. 1 Round Valley 52, No. 16 Miami 30
No. 9 Benson 63, No. 8 Phoenix Veritas Prep 19
No. 5 Parker 20, No. 12 Wellton Antelope 0
No. 4 Eloy Santa Cruz 39, No. 13 Chandler Prep 6
No. 3 Phoenix Christian 62, No. 14 Alchesay 6
No. 6 St. Johns 35, No. 10 Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 7
No. 7 Thatcher 48,No. 10 Bisbee 7
No. 2 Goodyear Trivium Prep 35, No. 15 Morenci 28
Friday, Nov. 15
Second round at high seeds
Round Valley 36, Benson 14
Santa Cruz 50, Parker 12
Phoenix Christian 27, St. Johns 20
Thatcher 21, Trivium Prep 7
Saturday, Nov. 23
Semifinals
At Scottsdale Coronado High
Phoenix Christian 28, Thatcher 0
At Gilbert Campo Verde High
Round Valley 33, Santa Cruz 15
At Scottsdale Coronado High
Friday, Dec. 6
Championship
Round Valley vs. Phoenix Christian, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.