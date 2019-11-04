Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 3A Volleyball
Conference play-in matches
Tuesday, Nov. 5 at high seeds
All at 6 p.m.
No. 24 Safford at No. 9 Page
No. 23 Payson at No. 10 ALA-QC
No. 22 Tucson Pusch Ridge at No. 11 Kayenta Monument Valley
No. 21 Ganado at No. 12 Show Low
No. 20 Ft. Defiance Window Rock at No. 13 ALA-Gilbert North
No. 19 Florence at No. 14 Holbrook
No. 18 Fountain Hills at No. 15 Phoenix Horizon Honors
No. 17 Yuma Catholic at No. 16 Tucson Sabino
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Div. 3A Volleyball Championships
At Phoenix Camelback High School
Friday, Nov. 8
First Round
9 and 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.
Second Round
5 and 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Semifinals
11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
At Phoenix North High
Championship
7 p.m.
