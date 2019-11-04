Cougar volleyballers host Ganado on Tuesday for berth in state playoffs

Cougar volleyballers to host Ganado for state playoff berth

Snowflake’s Skylee Eich (3) prepares to spike the ball past Show Low’s Tyann Wallentine (10) and others during the Lobos’3-0 win on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Both teams advanced to the playoffs. Snowflake, Blue Ridge and the other top eight teams earned automatic bids to the state tournament, which begins on Friday, Nov. 8 at Phoenix Camelback High School. Show Low, No. 12 in the final 3A rankings, plays host to No. 21 Ganado, in a Conference play-in match at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. For all the state tournament pairings and scores, see below.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 3A Volleyball

Conference play-in matches

Tuesday, Nov. 5 at high seeds

All at 6 p.m.

No. 24 Safford at No. 9 Page

No. 23 Payson at No. 10 ALA-QC

No. 22 Tucson Pusch Ridge at No. 11 Kayenta Monument Valley

No. 21 Ganado at No. 12 Show Low

No. 20 Ft. Defiance Window Rock at No. 13 ALA-Gilbert North

No. 19 Florence at No. 14 Holbrook

No. 18 Fountain Hills at No. 15 Phoenix Horizon Honors

No. 17 Yuma Catholic at No. 16 Tucson Sabino

Arizona Interscholastic Association

Div. 3A Volleyball Championships

At Phoenix Camelback High School

Friday, Nov. 8

First Round

9 and 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.

Second Round

5 and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Semifinals

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

At Phoenix North High

Championship

7 p.m.

