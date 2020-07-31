The Adams State cross country program unseated Cal Poly, which had won a record 10 straight national titles (1982-1991), atop NCAA Division II by winning the national championship in 1992. The Grizzlies also won the next seven (1992-1999) years for eight titles in a row, a feat matched a year later by Abilene Christian (Texas) which won indoor track and field national titles from 1993 to 2000.
Saint Augustine’s (North Carolina) has the most NCAA DII championships amongst active DII programs with 39. The Falcons have done so behind their track and field programs led by George Williams, who has brought all 39 titles to Saint Augustine’s. Sixteen of those titles have come in men’s outdoor track and field, making him tied for the ninth-most by a head coach across all NCAA divisions.
Adams State is right behind, winners of 37 national championships. Twenty-seven of those have come from head coach Damon Martin’s cross country teams. In fact, 29 of their 37 national championships have come on the men’s and women’s cross country courses.
Sarah Meyer (Parkey) career highlights at Adams State:
• 13-time All-American and 6-time National Champion
• Led ASC to three straight NCAA II cross country titles from 1997-99
• Leading member of the 1999 low-point (23) record-setting team
• National Cross Country Athlete of the Year in 2000
• Named State of Colorado’s NCAA Woman of the Year in 2001
• Served as ASC assistant coach from 2001-02
• Became ASC’s first athlete to be inducted into the NCAA II Track and Field Hall of Fame in May 2006
Kim Bosen’s career highlights at
Adams State:
• 12-time All-American during 1997-02 distance running career
• Won 3 national individual titles, all in 1999
• 1999 NCAA Division II indoor 5K and outdoor 5K and 10K champion
• Named as RMAC Honor Student-Athlete in 1999
• Crowned RMAC’s Athlete of the Year for 2000 Indoor Track and Field Season
• Helped ASU win NCAA team titles in 1998 and 1999
• Won 10 total individual RMAC crowns
• Still holds the RMAC Championship record for the outdoor 5K of 17:03.9, set in 1999
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.