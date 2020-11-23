PHOENIX — The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board on Thursday voted to postpone the beginning of the high school winter sports competition season until at least Jan. 5, 2021, because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.
For high schools in the White Mountain, this affects boys and girls basketball and wrestling. Original scheduling had games or matches set to start in early December.
Schools must have a minimum of 14 days of practice before competition may begin and the last permissible day of competition is Feb. 19.
The AIA’s winter sports modifications in response to the virus will be required for sports to continue. No scrimmages, invitational or regional tournaments, or out-of-state competition will be allowed, and no fans will be permitted unless metrics are appropriate.
“We feel that the students are safer within the school environment than not to be in school at all,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines in a press release last week. “Delaying the start of the season will give our coaches and administrators time to implement safety protocols and put sports modifications in place. Just like getting fall sports off the ground, doing things the right way will allow for our sports to continue.
“The Executive Board felt it was necessary to fight for these students to have a chance. They see the need in the schools they are representing,” Hines said.
Postseason qualification will be determined by representatives from each division.
The first date of permissible practice for spring sports has been officially pushed back one week to Feb. 15, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.