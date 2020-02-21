Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 1A Girls Basketball
Conference Play-in
Friday, Feb. 14
At high seeds
No. 4 Heber Mogollon 58, No. 13 Kearny Ray 33
No. 1 St. David 72, No. 16 Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated 16
No. 8 Williams 46, No. 9 Elfrida Valley Union 28
No. 10 Grand Canyon 41, No. 7 St. Michael 36
No. 3 Salome 42, No. 14 Anthem Prep 25
No. 5 Fort Thomas 52, No. 12 The Gregory School 22
No. 6 Sells Baboquivari 49, No. 11 Gilbert Arete Prep 30
No. 2 Rock Point 65, No. 15 Mayer 48
Division 1A
Girls Basketball Championships
Thursday, Feb. 20
First round
At Findlay Toyota Center
No. 8 Grand Canyon 66, No. 1 St. David 57
No. 4 Baboquivari 74, No. 5 Mogollon 69 (OT)
No. 6 Fort Thomas 45, No. 3 Salome 31
No. 2 Rock Point 64, No. 7 Williams 42
Friday, Feb. 21
Semifinals
Baboquivari vs. Grand Canyon, 2 p.m.
Rock Point vs. Fort Thomas, 5 p.m.
At Prescott Valley
Findlay Toyota Center
Saturday, Feb. 22
Championship
Rock Point-Fort Thomas winner vs. Baboquivari-Grand Canyon winner, 3:30 p.m.
