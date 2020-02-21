Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 1A Girls Basketball

Conference Play-in

Friday, Feb. 14

At high seeds

No. 4 Heber Mogollon 58, No. 13 Kearny Ray 33

No. 1 St. David 72, No. 16 Bullhead City Mohave Accelerated 16

No. 8 Williams 46, No. 9 Elfrida Valley Union 28

No. 10 Grand Canyon 41, No. 7 St. Michael 36

No. 3 Salome 42, No. 14 Anthem Prep 25

No. 5 Fort Thomas 52, No. 12 The Gregory School 22

No. 6 Sells Baboquivari 49, No. 11 Gilbert Arete Prep 30

No. 2 Rock Point 65, No. 15 Mayer 48

Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 1A

Girls Basketball Championships

Thursday, Feb. 20

First round

At Findlay Toyota Center

No. 8 Grand Canyon 66, No. 1 St. David 57

No. 4 Baboquivari 74, No. 5 Mogollon 69 (OT)

No. 6 Fort Thomas 45, No. 3 Salome 31

At Prescott

Yavapai Community College

No. 2 Rock Point 64, No. 7 Williams 42

At Prescott Yavapai Community College

Friday, Feb. 21

Semifinals

Baboquivari vs. Grand Canyon, 2 p.m.

Rock Point vs. Fort Thomas, 5 p.m.

At Prescott Valley

Findlay Toyota Center

Saturday, Feb. 22

Championship

Rock Point-Fort Thomas winner vs. Baboquivari-Grand Canyon winner, 3:30 p.m.

 

