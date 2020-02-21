Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 2A Girls Basketball

Conference Play-In

Wednesday, Feb. 19

All at high seeds and at 7 p.m.

No. 11 St. Johns 67, No. 22 Lincoln Prep 32

No. 15 Alchesay 66, No. 18 Arizona Lutheran 37

No. 23 Round Valley 34, No. 10 Globe 32

No. 9 St. John Paul II 63, No. 24 Scottsdale Prep 34

No. 16 Phoenix Christian 43, No. 17 Parker 29

No. 12 Sedona Red Rock 48, No. 21 Scottsdale Christian 40

No. 13 Sanders Valley 63, No. 20 Glendale Prep 30

No. 19 Morenci 62, No. 14 Benson 58

Arizona Interscholastic Association

Division 2A Girls Basketball

Championships

Friday, Feb. 21

First round

At Prescot Valley Findlay Toyota Center

No. 3 Thatcher vs. No. 14 Phoenix Christian, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Phoenix Country Day vs. No. 13 Alchesay, 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 San Carlos vs. No. 11 Sedona Red Rock, 6:30 p.m.

At Prescott Yavapai Community College

No. 1 Camp Verde vs. No. 16 Round Valley, 12:30 p.m.

At Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain High

No. 8 Pima vs. No. 9 Avondale St. John Paul II, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Leading Edge vs. No .10 St. Johns, 6 p.m.

At Prescott High

No. 2 Bisbee vs. No. 15 Morenci, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Phoenix Valley Lutheran vs. No. 12 Sanders Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Second round

At Findlay Toyota Center

Thatcher-Phoenix Christian winner vs. San Carlos-Sedona Red Rock winner, 10 a.m.

Phoenix Country Day-Alchesay winner vs. Valley Lutheran-Valley winner, 1 p.m.

At Yavapai Community College

Camp Verde-Round Valley winner vs. Pima-St. John Paul II, 11:30 a.m.

Bisbee-Morenci winner vs. Leading Edge-St. Johns winner, 2:30 p.m.

At Phoenix

Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

Friday, Feb. 28

Semifinals

9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Championship

2 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.