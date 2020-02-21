Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Girls Basketball
Conference Play-In
Wednesday, Feb. 19
All at high seeds and at 7 p.m.
No. 11 St. Johns 67, No. 22 Lincoln Prep 32
No. 15 Alchesay 66, No. 18 Arizona Lutheran 37
No. 23 Round Valley 34, No. 10 Globe 32
No. 9 St. John Paul II 63, No. 24 Scottsdale Prep 34
No. 16 Phoenix Christian 43, No. 17 Parker 29
No. 12 Sedona Red Rock 48, No. 21 Scottsdale Christian 40
No. 13 Sanders Valley 63, No. 20 Glendale Prep 30
No. 19 Morenci 62, No. 14 Benson 58
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Girls Basketball
Championships
Friday, Feb. 21
First round
At Prescot Valley Findlay Toyota Center
No. 3 Thatcher vs. No. 14 Phoenix Christian, 11 a.m.
No. 4 Phoenix Country Day vs. No. 13 Alchesay, 3:30 p.m.
No. 6 San Carlos vs. No. 11 Sedona Red Rock, 6:30 p.m.
At Prescott Yavapai Community College
No. 1 Camp Verde vs. No. 16 Round Valley, 12:30 p.m.
At Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain High
No. 8 Pima vs. No. 9 Avondale St. John Paul II, 3 p.m.
No. 7 Leading Edge vs. No .10 St. Johns, 6 p.m.
At Prescott High
No. 2 Bisbee vs. No. 15 Morenci, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Phoenix Valley Lutheran vs. No. 12 Sanders Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Second round
At Findlay Toyota Center
Thatcher-Phoenix Christian winner vs. San Carlos-Sedona Red Rock winner, 10 a.m.
Phoenix Country Day-Alchesay winner vs. Valley Lutheran-Valley winner, 1 p.m.
At Yavapai Community College
Camp Verde-Round Valley winner vs. Pima-St. John Paul II, 11:30 a.m.
Bisbee-Morenci winner vs. Leading Edge-St. Johns winner, 2:30 p.m.
At Phoenix
Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
Friday, Feb. 28
Semifinals
9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Championship
2 p.m.
