PHOENIX – Due to improving COVID-19 metrics (decreasing COVID cases, increased hospital bed capacity, etc.), the AIA Executive Board voted early this week to approve removing the mask mandate for the spring season and winter playoffs, including Spiritline.
Students, coaches, officials and other personnel must wear a mask when not actively playing or in the arena of competition.
All spectators in attendance for a contest must wear an approved mask or face covering. Please note that mesh face masks are not acceptable face coverings.
All other COVID-19 modifications remain in place.
Regular-season basketball games and wrestling matches conclude today for the state’s high schools.State playoffs for basketball begin this weekend.
