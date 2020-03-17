Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Windy with showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 48F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially this evening. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.