If Snowflake is to win a third straight football state championship in 2022 it likely will have to come against a higher level of competition than the 3A Conference the Lobos have been part of for several years.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board shifted 27 schools from their current classification at a meeting on Thursday, including Snowflake that moves up a notch to Class 4A. The AIA’s decision affects football only, and Snowflake was the only school in the White Mountains region affected.
Schools have until Jan. 5 to file an appeal, and the results of those appeals will be announced on Jan. 18 by the AIA at its Executive Board’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Snowflake plans to appeal the move to 4A, Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Kevin Standerfer said in an email to the White Mountain Independent on Friday.
“We really don’t have any information except that we have been placed in the 4A Conference for football because of our competitive history. Yes, we will appeal. Yes, our travel will increase significantly. Right now, we don’t know which 4A Region we will be placed in yet,” Standerfer wrote.
As part of the 3A East Region, Snowflake has had to travel an average of 52 miles to play away football games, Standerfer said. If the bump to 4A holds, the school’s mileage for regular season away games could more than triple, he added.
Standerfer projected three scenarios for Snowflake as a 4A Conference school. The Lobos would join the Grand Canyon Region, which includes schools in Flagstaff and the Prescott area; the Black Canyon Region, which includes Apache Junction; or the Desert Sky Region, which includes schools in Tempe, Chandler and Queen Creek.
“Snowflake HS is just waiting to hear more about our appeal and go from there,” he added.
The AIA’s decision was based on a “competitive formula” and not enrollment levels, Standerfer said.
According to school historian Shane Brimhall, Snowflake has been a 3A school since 1980 and was in the 4A (previously known as Class AA) from 1972-79.
Snowflake’s enrollment of 878 students is not even the largest in the 3A East Region for the current sports season. Show Low has 962 students, according to AIA figures, but remained untouched by the realignment decision.
In the past two state championship-winning seasons, Snowflake has won 24 of 26 games, including the postseason.
