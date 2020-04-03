With the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s canellation of the remainder of the 2020 spring sports season because of the coronavirus outbreak, the three week stretch at the beginning of the season will be all this year’s athletes will have until the pandemic is over.
The Alchesay baseball team won all seven of its games and was looking toward another high seeding and playoff appearance.
St. Johns and Round Valley began the year 3-4 against some good competition.
Following is a roundup of the local 2A North teams’ regular-season games.
Tuesday, March 10
Alchesay 11, Window Rock 3
FORT DEFIANCE — The visiting Falcons got 18 hits, eight for extra bases, to defeat Window Rock for the second time in a week, 11-3 on March 10.
Alchesay senior Timmie Cosay was 4 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI to lead the team at bat. Sophomore Braydon Cosay (3-5) hit a triple and a home run and drove in four runs.
Senior Elliott Joplin (2-3, double) drove in three runs. Joplin also reacned base twice on bases on balls. Trent Sprengeler (1-4, double), a junior, had two RBI. Eli Thompson (2-4), a senior, also hit a triple and drove in a run. Sophomore Dante Shipp (2-4) hit a double.
The Falcons used four pitchers in the victory. Senior hurler Elijah Walker pitched two scoreless innings, struck out four Scouts and got the win. Shipp notched five strikeouts in two innings on the mound, Ezequiel Walker, a sophomore, struck out two in two innings and Timmie Cosay got two K’s in one inning.
Round Valley 21, Greyhills 3
TUBA CITY — The Elks scored runs in all five innings in a 21-3 win in the first game of a 2A North doubleheader at Greyhills on March 10.
Round Valley had 28 base runners in a 12-hit outing. Seven Elks drew bases on balls, six reached on errors and three were hit by pitches.
Jared Waters led the Elks at bat with a 2-for-4 outing, including a triple, and two runs batted in. Kasch Whitmore (1-4, RBI) hit a double. Conner Slade (2-2), Ethan Sossman (1-2), Jace Taylor (1-2), Tayvin Bevell (1-3) and Treyson Merrill (1-3) drove in one run apiece.
Waters scattered three Knight hits and one earned run over the five innings and struck out 11 for the win.
Round Valley 20, Greyhills 0
TUBA CITY — Round Valley took a 20-0 lead in the first three innings and won a five-inning, 2A North game, the second of a doubleheader, at Greyhills on March 10. The Elks improved to 3-4 on the season with the win.
Round Valley got 13 hits. Dylan Jordan was 2 for 3 with a home run and drove in three runs. Kasch Whitmore (2-4, double), Colt Cantrell (1-1, double), and Ethan Sossman (1-2, double) drove in two runs apiece. Trey Padilla (2-3, RBI) hit a triple. Tyler Pena (2-2, double), Jared Waters (1-2, double) and Tayvin Bevell (1-5) each had an RBI.
Bevell struck out nine Knights in 4 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings.
St. Johns 16, Joseph City 4 (5 inn.)
St. Johns junior Ryan Lucero was 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles, and drove in five runs to lead the Redskins to a 16-4 win against visiting 1A Joseph City on March 10. The Redskins improved to 3-4 on the season with the victory.
The Redskins scored runs in each of the first four innings. Joe City scored three runs in the top of the second inning to tie the game. St. Johns scored two in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Redskin junior Justus Burt (3-3, double) and senior Tate Skousen (3-4, double) drove in three runs apiece. Dason Spencer (1-4, a junior, drove in two. Senior Mark Ballejos (2-4) and junior Dion Perry (2-2) each had an RBI as St. Johns got 16 hits, four for extra bases.
Lucero scattered five Wildcat hits over the five innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out five for the win.
Friday, March 6
Alchesay 14, San Carlos 2
The Falcons scored runs in all five innings during a 14-2 win against visiting San Carlos on March 6.
Alchesay senior Elliott Joplin was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI. Senior Timmie Cosay (2-4) and sophomores Dante Shipp (2-3, 2 RBI) and Braydon Cosay (2-2, 2 bases on balls, RBI) each got two hits. Ryan Quintero (1-3), a senior, drove in two runs. Junior Trent Sprengeler (1-3) hit a double. Junior Allyn Cosay (1-3) also drove in a run, as the Falcons got 16 hits, four for extra bases.
Sophomore Ezequiel Walker scattered two San Carlos hits over five innings, gave up two runs — one earned — in the third inning and struck out eight Braves for the win.
San Carlos senior Eliah Victor pitched the first three innings, struck out three Falcons and took the loss.
Thursday, March 5
St. Johns 14, Holbrook 4 (6 inn.)
Junior Dason Spencer was 3 for 3 at the plate and drove in five runs to lead St. Johns to a 14-4 win against visiting 3A Holbrook on March 5.
Senior Mark Ballejos (2-2), who drew three bases on balls and stole three bases, and junior Justus Burt (2-5) each had a pair of base hits. Joseph Bushman, a junior, drove in two runs. Senior Tate Skousen (1-4, RBI) hit a double.
Easton Waters, a senior, was hit by pitches three times and he also reached base on an error. Spencer also reached on two bases on balls.
St. Johns stranded 30 base runners while Holbrook left 10 on base.
Holbrook sophomores Manuel Baca (1-3) and Destin Baur (1-4) drove in one run apiece. The team’s lone senior, Adrian Aguilera (1-3) hit a double.
Starting pitcher Burt gave up four runs — two earned — in 4 1/3 innings on the mound and struck out three Roadrunners.
Marcus Oberriter, a freshman, pitched three innings and struck out six Redskins in the loss.
Wednesday, March 4
Alchesay 12, Window Rock 0 (5 inn.)
Alchesay played host to 3A Ft. Defiance Window Rock on March 4 and ripped 15 hits in a five-inning, 12-0 victory.
Dante Shipp, a sophomore, was 3 for 3 at bat, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs to lead the Falcons. Timmie Cosay, a senior, was 3 for 4 with two RBI and sophomore Braydon Cosay was 1 for 2 with two RBI. Senior Elisha Walker (1-2, RBI) also hit a double and junior Allyn Cosay had a pair of base hits.
Walker pitched three scoreless innings and struck out nine Fighting Scouts to notch the victory.
Tuesday, March 3
Alchesay 17, Sanders Valley 0 (4 inn.)
Alchesay scored 10 runs in the first inning and seven in the second en route to a 17-0, four-inning win against visiting Sanders Valley in a 2A North game on March 3.
Trent Sprengeler was 3 for 4, including a triple, and drove in three runs to lead a 15-hit Falcon outing at the plate.
Braydon Cosay, a sophomore, was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Allyn Cosay (1-3, double), Timmie Cosay (2-3, triple), Elliott Joplin (2-3), Eli Thompson (1-1) and Elisha Walker (0-2, two bases on balls) drove in one run apiece.
Timmie Cosay, Elisha Walker and Braydon Cosay combined to pitch a no-hit shutout. Timmie Cosay struck out four Pirates in two innings for the win.
Round Valley 14, Joseph City 9
Jace Taylor went 5 for 5 at the plate, including two doubles, to lead Round Valley to a 14-9 win at 1A Joseph City on March 3.
The Elks got 15 hits — seven for extra bases. Tayvin Bevell (2-2, triple, double, base on balls) and Tyler Pena (2-3, doublel) drove in three runs apiece. Treyson Merrill (1-2), Nelson Gillaspy (1-2), Jared Waters (1-4, double) and Dylan Jordan (1-5, double) each had two RBI.
Jordan and Waters split time on the mound and gave up one earned run while striking out nine Wildcats.
Tyler Penrod was 2 for 4 at the plate and Jay Edwards (1-4, double) drove in two runs to lead Joseph City.
Mogollon 10, St. Johns 0
Mogollon began the 2020 season by playing host to 2A St. Johns on March 3 and the Mustangs won 10-0. Mogollon scored three runs in the sixth to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
The Mustangs out-hit the Redskins 8-1. Timmy Porter, a senior, was 3-for-4 batting, including a double, with two RBI to lead the home team.
Malaki Porter, a sophomore, was 2 for 2, both singles, with three bases on balls and one run batted in. Sophomore Braxton Owens (0-2) drove in two runs. Junior Diego Amaya (1-1), sophomore Cael Porter (1-4) and senior Dallin Rice (0-3) drove in one run apiece.
Rice pitched the first three hitless innings and struck out four Redskins. Timmy Porter struck out six and gave up St. Johns’ lone hit over the next 2 2/3 innings. Sophomore Cael Porter notched one strikeout for the final out of the game.
Tate Skousen, a senior, was 1 for 2 to lead St. Johns.
The Redskins used three pitchers as well. Mark Ballejos, a senior, gave up three hits and four runs, two earned, while striking out four in the first three innings to take the loss.
Monday, March 2
Alchesay 16, Pinon 1 (5 inn.)
Alchesay opened the first inning with 14 runs on the way to 16-1 win at Pinon on Feb. 26. The Falcons improved to 3-0 with the win.
Alchesay ripped 23 hits, eight for extra bases, with seniors Timmie Cosay (4 for 5, RBI), Elliott Joplin (3-3 double, 2 bases on balls, 3 RBI) and Eli Thompson (2-2, home run, hit by pitch, 2 RBI), junior Allyn Cosay (3-3, triple, bb, RBI), and sophomore Dante Shipp (2-2, triple, hbp, 3 RBI) leading the way,
Ezequiel Walker, a sophomore, pitched 1 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings and notched five K’s for the win.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Alchesay 26, Hopi 4 (4 inn.)
KEAMS CANYON — Alchesay seniors Elliott Joplin was 3 for 3 with a home run and six RBI’s and Eli Thompson was 4 for 4, including two doubles, with three runs batted in to lead the Falcons to a 26-4 win at Hopi in game one of a 2A North and season-opening doubleheader on Feb. 26. Alchesay got 26 hits, including 12 for extra bases.
Ezequiel Walker, a sophomore, gave up two Bruin hits in two scoreless innings and struck out five for the win.
Alchesay 19, Hopi 4 (4 inn.)
KEAMS CANYON — Alchesay senior Timmy Cosay was 3 for 3 with a double and he batted in two runs in the Falcons’ 19-4 win against Hopi on Feb. 26.
Cordell Massey, also a senior, was 1 for 3 with two RBI’s as Alchesay got 17 hits, four for extra bases. Dante Shipp, a sophomore, was 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Juniors Trent Sprengeler (2-4, RBI) hit a triple and Allyn Cosay (2-3) hit a double.
Elliott Joplin allowed two Hopi hits in two scoreless innings and struck out four for the win.
Show Low 16, Round Valley 5 (6 inn.)
Jake Yeager and Dawson Spear drove in three runs apiece to lead the Cougars to a 16-5, non-conference, season-opening win at Round Valley on Feb. 26.
Yeager and Cougar Cooke, who hit a double drove in two runs, were each 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Show Low’s eight-hit outing. Spear was 1 for 5 with a double. Yogi Vizcarra (1-2) also had two RBI.
The Elks got seven hits. Kaden Puzas was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Jace Taylor was 2 for 4 with a solo home run.Kasch Whitmore (1-2) also drove in a run.
Round Valley’s Jared Waters scattered three Cougars over four innings asnd struck out five. Dylan Jordan had three K’s in one inning on the mound.
Each team used four pitchers. Show Low’s Spear, James Fargo, Ruger Seeley and Thadeus Carlyon combined to strike out eight Elks.
