The Alchesay boys and girls cross country teams were each fourth overall at the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division 4 Sectional 3 Cross Country Championships at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook on Friday, Nov. 8.
Alchesay senior Naomi Rustin finished sixth in the girls’ 5K to lead the Falcons.
St. Michael, led by race winner Ali Upshaw, swept the first three finishing positions and took first in the team scoring with 23 points. Northland Prep took third with 72, Many Farms (90) was third and Alchesay (111) was fourth.
Northland Prep placed four finishers in the top nine, with 5K winner Dana Leib-Perry leading the way with a time of 16:46.66, to take first in the team scoring (44). Keams Canyon Hopi (47) was second, Many Farms (94) took third and Alchesay was fourth with 105.
The Falcons were led in the boys 5K by 11th place finisher Cedrick Tessay.
(Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh placed ninth among the 13 full teams. The Wildcats were led by freshman Leandre Lupe, who finished 34th among the 91 finishers.
The top 25 finishers in each sectional race, regardless of team affiliation, along with the top 50 percent of (full) teams qualify for the state championships at Phoenix Cave Creek Golf Course this Saturday, Nov. 16.
The D4 girls race begins at 9:15 a.m. and the boys follow at 10:10 a.m.
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 4 Sectionals 3
Cross Country Championships
At Hidden Cove Golf Course, Holbrook
Friday, Nov. 8
Boys team scores — 1. Flagstaff Northland Prep 44, 2. Keams Canyon Hopi 47, 3. Many Farms 94, 4. Alchesay 105, 5. Flagstaff Basis 128, 6. St. Michael 156, 7. Pinon 160, 8. Sanders Valley 240, 9. (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh 287, 10. Rock Point 288, 11. Camp Verde 315, 12. Shonto Prep 323, 13. Sedona Red Rock 344.
Boys 5K top 15 and local finishers (91 total finishers) — 1. Dana Leib-Perry, Jr., Northland Prep 16 minutes, 46.66 seconds, 2. Wayland Namingha, Fr., Hopi 16:52.37, 3. Brandon Bounds, Sr., Northland Prep 17:06.41, 4. Trey Holgate, Soph., St .Michael 17:15.82, 5. Malakai Hanson, Soph., Northland Prep 17:18.02, 6. Tyrall Roland, Jr., Hopi 17:25.71, 7. Anton Woody, Soph., Red Mesa 17:29.87, 8. Quintyler Yazzie, Sr., Many Farms 17:32.13, 9. Credence Jones, Sr., Northland Prep 17:37.10, 10. Daniel Biakeddy, Soph., Pinon 17:39.19,
11. Cedrick Tessay, Soph., Alchesay 17:39.56, 12. Milson Tessay, Soph., Hopi 17:42.61, 13. Jerren Tenakhongva, Soph., Hopi 17:53.66, 14. Brian Quintero, Jr., Alchesay 17:55.19, 15. Ethan Tacheene, Sr., Many Farms 17:55.66,
… 26. Nehemiah Johnson, Sr., Alchesay 18:23.12, 27. Logan Bonito, Fr., Alchesay 18:23.42, … 34. Leandre Lupe, Fr., Dishchii’Bikoh 18:46.60, 35. David Shaw, Soph., Alchesay 18:55.43, … 41. Theodore Declay, Soph., Alchesay 19:25.46, … 43. Kayeminn Haven, Fr., Dishchii’Bikoh 19:33.08, … 45. Gavin Butterfield, Fr., Alchesay 19:37.81, … 71. Roger Lupe, Sr., Dishchii’Bikoh 21:34.91, … 75. Ty Lee, Fr., Dishchii’Bikoh 21:56.81, 76. Angelo Duncun, Jr., Dishchii’Bikoh 21:58.47.
Girls team scores — 1. St. Michael 23, 2. Northland Prep 72, 3. Many Farms 90, 4. Alchesay 111, 5. Hopi 126, 6. Sedona Red Rock 172, 7. Valley 177, 8. Pinon 199, 9. Basis 256, 10. Tuba City Greyhills 264.
Giirls 5K top 15 and local finishers (73 total finishers) — 1. Ali Upshaw, Sr., St. Michael 18 minutes, 32.81 seconds, 2. Amber Woody, Fr., St. Michael 20:33.24, 3. Chiara Holgate, Jr., St. Michael 20:47.75, 4. Nizhoni James, Sr., Valley 20:53.94, 5. Abby Sperl, Soph., Northland Prep 21:29.69, 6. Naomi Rustin, Sr., Alchesay 21:48.66, 7. Latifah Curley, Soph., Many Farms 21:56.79, 8. Ashley Phillips, Jr., St. Michael 21:57.95, 9. Nizhoniibaa Phillips, Fr., St. Michael 22:04.70, 10. Auri Quintana, Jr., St. Michael 22:11.95,
11. Audrey Gillenwater, Soph., Northland Prep 22:15.71, 12. Lynelle Slim, Jr., St. Michael 22:20.81, 13. Taylor Antone, Jr., Hopi 22:30.67, 14. Taitlyn Woody, Sr., Rock Point 22:41.52, 15. Tuvasi Shelton, Soph., Hopi 22:42.25, 16. Laural Cosay, Jr., Alchesay,
… 28. Takenia Kinney, Soph., Alchesay 23:56.89, … 31. Tanjia Clarkson, Sr., Alchesay 24:28.21, … 34. Chasity Rustin, Fr., Alchesay 24:44.53, … 54. Jenieth Sanchez, Fr., Alchesay 27:04.53, … 59. Deiah Anderson, Sr., Alchesay 28:43.47, …
