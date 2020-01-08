Half of the top 10 teams in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s initial 3A boys basketball rankings of the season come from the East and North regions while Chandler Valley Christian, at 7-0, is No. 1 in the rankings, which debuted on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Page (4-0, out of the North) is No. 2 in the rankings, American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek (6-2) is No. 3 and Holbrook (5-2, out of the East) is No. 4.
Chinle (5-2, North) and Winslow (5-2, East) are ranked Nos. 5 and 6, respectively. Sabino (6-1) and Paradise Honors (5-4) are ranked seventh and eighth, and Snowflake (4-1, East) is No. 9. Queen Creek San Tan Foothills (5-1) rounds out the top 10.
Five unbeaten teams have the top five spots in the 2A rankings. Tucson St. Augustine (6-0) tops the list, Pima (5-0) is No. 2, Glendale Prep (6-0) is No. 3, Alchesay (4-0) is No. 4 and Phoenix Country Day (5-0) is No. 5. The St. Johns boys (3-1) debuted at No. 10 in the rankings.
Tucson The Gregory School and Phoenix North Valley Christian, both unbeated in the regular season, top the 1A rankings. The Mogollon boys (3-3) are at No. 16 and the (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh boys (1-5) are 25th in Tuesday’s rankings.
