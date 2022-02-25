PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Alchesay Falcons went into the Findlay Toyota Center on Monday and picked up where they left off on Feb. 18 with a 75-52 victory in the quarterfinals of the girls state tournament.
This time the victim was 3A East power and No. 3 overall seed Winslow.
Just as the Falcons had run Tucson Sabino off the court Feb. 18 at home with a 37-23 second half advantage, Alchesay took a 26-9 first-quarter lead Monday on their way to its fifth straight victory.
Within the first minute, Winslow held a 5-0 lead. That is when Alchesay (22-10) took off.
The sixth-seeded Falcons scored 18 straight points over the next five minutes and were leading 18-5 before the Bulldogs (21-7) could answer.
In fact, the only answer Winslow had was in the person of Kylie Begay, who scored 17 points in a row for the Bulldogs through the second quarter.
Begay would end the game with 33 points, but her efforts were not enough to overcome the balanced Falcons.
Jazlyn Nosie with 10 first-quarter points and 23 total to pace Alchesay. In strong support were Janieth Sanchez with 18 and Brandy Edwards with 16.
The halftime score of 48-26 and third-quarter score of 71-40 demonstrated just how dominant Alchesay was in this game.
Coach Rick Sanchez, when reminded of how similar this game was to the second half on Feb. 18, replied, “We’re not going to let up. If we relax, that is when we could be beaten.”
Sanchez was overjoyed at his team’s stunning performance, especially against a “quality opponent like Winslow.”
Alchesay advanced to the semifinals and is playing No. 7 Holbrook on Friday night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The Falcons and Roadrunners met on Nov. 30 in Whiteriver to open the season. Holbrook won 53-49.
The winner of Friday’s semifinal game will play the winner of the Chinle vs. Bourgade Catholic game for the state championship at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the VMC.
