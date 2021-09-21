The Alchesay Falcons stayed perfect on the season by beating Pinon 52-0 Thursday.
The Falcons’ power run game and Isaiah Kindelay had a big first quarter, running in three scores plus Dante Shipp hit pay dirt as well with the offensive line starting to click dominating host Eagles defense along the way to a 30-0 first quarter ambush.
The Falcons’ defense has shut teams down in the first three games of the season and that was on display in this contest with Bucky Yazzie and Wes Altaha leading the Falcons to another shutout.
The Falcons flew to another victory to improve to 3-0.
Coach Brandon Newcomb said, “We got on them pretty early with Kakoa Upton and Dante Shipp punishing the defense and Isaiah Kindelay zooming into the end zone a couple times.”
Newcomb would say Yazzie is the team’s Swiss army knife, does whatever the team needs and he’s the one leading the way.
Alchesay will travel to Miami to take on the Vandals this week in what should be Alchesay’s toughest foe this season.
