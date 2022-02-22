Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow for the afternoon. High 34F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
WHITERIVER — Alchesay’s girls, seeded sixth in 3A, hosted No. 11 Tucson Sabino on Friday night. The Sabercats, sporting a 21-5 record, were confident as they warmed up.
That confidence was evident as the teams battled throughout the first half.
The Falcons took a 5-2 lead, but Sabino took leads of 8-7 and 10-9 before Alchesay was able to secure a 17-12 first quarter lead.
Jeneith Sanchez got things started for the Falcons with a long 3-pointer in the opening seconds and followed that with a driving layup a minute later. Sanchez’s eight points in the quarter bolstered the Alchesay attack.
The second quarter saw Sabino climb back, and within the first two minutes it held a 20-19 lead. That lead increased to 24-21 before the Falcons settled down and began to attack inside.
Brandy Edwards and Sierra Lister hit baskets on assists by Jaylyn Nashio and when Sanchez hit a 3-pointer at the 2:30 mark, Alchesay had regained the lead 26-24.
Nashio then hit a long 3-pointer, Jazz Nosie scored on an offensive rebound, and Edwards hit two free throws, and the lead was 33-30 in favor of Alchesay in a very fast-paced first half.
The second half started with a basket by Sabino to cut the Alchesay lead to 33-32. The Falcons then scored the next nine points to take a 42-32 lead. Edwards scored the first seven points of the run to put Alchesay in the driver’s seat.
Sabino never fully recovered from the Falcons’ run and fell further behind as the quarter progressed. Edwards scored 10 points in the quarter and Alchesay had a 52-39 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Nosie took over in the fourth quarter scoring eight points before the Sabercats could get the ball into the basket and the Falcons had a 60-39 lead. For the quarter, Nosie had 11 points. The final score of 70-53 was determined early as Alchesay’s quickness and defense was too much for the Sabercats to handle.
Alchesay coach Rick Sanchez was very gracious at the end of the game crediting Sabino’s determination and skills as really making his team work. At the same time, he was “proud of my team for never letting up” during a very tough first half.
Nosie with 23 points, Edwards with 20 and Sanchez with 11 led the Falcons’ attack.
