The pace just never let up. Over the last week whenever an opponent would make a run, the Alchesay girls basketball team would answer.
On Saturday night in the 3A championship game against 3A North rival Chinle, the answer was just enough as the Falcons won 66-64 in overtime at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
The game was a classic and was exactly what a championship game should be all about. Both teams had scoring runs and answers under pressure, but when all the dust settled, sixth-seeded Alchesay clung tightly to the victory and the gold trophy.
To reach the final, though, Alchesay had to get through a semifinal game against a very strong opponent in the Holbrook Roadrunners on Friday also at the VMC.
The Falcons did so in strong fashion with a 64-37 victory. Though the No. 7-seed Roadrunners fought gamely, the relentless pressure applied by the Falcons was just too much in the end.
Though Holbrook would close to within four to six points quite often in the second quarter, Alchesay held a 30-22 lead at halftime. Holbrook charged back in the third quarter and actually held a 32-31 lead, but Alchesay answered the challenge and pulled away to a 45-34 third-quarter lead and then to the eventual 64-37 final score.
During the third and fourth quarters, the Falcons ran off 21 straight points to salt the game away. Brandy Edwards with 23 points and Jazlyn Nosie and Jaylyn Nashio each scored 15 to lead the Alchesay onslaught.
Then came the championship game against No. 12-seed Chinle. The two teams have a history this season, each winning at home during the regular season, and Alchesay winning 50-44 just two weeks ago in the 3A North Tournament finals.
This was a grudge match between two 3A heavyweights, and it would prove to be what a championship game should be.
Chinle struck first. The Wildcats came out on fire and went on a huge run to start the game, and with 4:30 left in the first quarter, Chinle held a 13-0 lead.
Coach Rick Sanchez called a timeout to settle the Falcons down and to get some breath back into his team. The comeback started with five straight points by senior Brandy Edwards to make the score 13-5.
Chinle wasn’t done as the Wildcats scored six of the next eight points to take a 19-7 lead with two minutes left in the first period.
Nosie got involved and scored two baskets for Alchesay, but Chinle held a 21-10 lead going into the second quarter.
Alchesay scored the first seven points of the second quarter to climb back to 21-17. Chinle scored three to lead 24-17, but then the Falcons scored seven more in a row — a basket by Shanae Zahgotah on an out-of-bounds play from Edwards, a steal and layup by Nosie and a long 3-pointer by Nashio — and with 2:22 left in the first half the score was tied at 24.
Edwards hit two free throws to answer a Chinle basket, but then Alchesay took its first lead of the game 28-26 on two free throws by Nashio. Chinle followed with a free throw to end the first half with Alchesay leading 28-27.
Chinle wasn’t going away and Lindsey Benally scored the first five points of the second half and the Wildcats had the lead once again 32-28.
Edwards hit two baskets, one a floater over the taller Wildcats, and when Zahgotah followed with two quick baskets, the Falcons were back in the lead at 36-32.
Zahgotah scored on another out-of-bounds assist by Edwards and after three Wildcat points, Alchesay held a 40-35 lead heading to what most fans thought was the final period.
Once again Chinle battled back, scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter and knotted the score at 40.
Kamryn Nachu scored her first basket to put the Falcons ahead, but again Chinle tied the score at 42.
Nosie with a 3-pointer and Edwards with a steal and a layup and the score was again in Alchesay’s favor at 47-42.
Midway through the quarter, Chinle climbed back to 51-47 but a basket by Shyann Massey plus a free throw by Edwards and the score was what would seem to be a comfortable lead at 54-47 for Alchesay with three minutes to play.
Three free throws and a basket by Chinle and the score was a less comfortable 54-52. Edwards and Nosie answered, and with 1:30 to play Alchesay expanded the lead to 58-52.
In a game like this, no lead ever seemed comfortable enough to relax. Chinle exploded over the last minute of the fourth quarter as Ashlyn Lynch scored two baskets of the 11 points she scored in the quarter and Benally hit two free throws with 16.7 seconds left in regulation play.
Neither team could get a shot off, and fittingly, the 3A final was going into overtime.
The crowd at the VMC, estimated to be between 10,000 and 12,000, was being treated to four more minutes of fast-paced, spell-binding excitement.
The Alchesay and Chinle teams weren’t finished. Those four minutes were to be just as exciting as the previous 32 had been.
In less than a minute, both teams had scored. Nashio started with a layup for the Falcons, and Chinle’s Lynch answered right back. Edwards scored for Alchesay, and after turnovers by both teams Leann Yazzie hit a free throw for Chinle, and with 1:33 left Alchesay held a slim 62-61 lead.
Edwards, as she has done all year, drove to the basket and drew fouls, twice, and hit on three of the four shots to build the lead to 65-61.
Iyshia Ashley hit a free throw for the Wildcats and Nosie followed with a free throw for Alchesay, and with 21 seconds remaining the lead was 66-62.
Ashley answered with a basket with 9.3 seconds left and Nosie was immediately fouled. On the missed free throw, Chinle had one more opportunity to tie or win.
Alchesay’s smothering defense had other ideas and prevented Chinle (20-13) from getting off a shot and the Falcons (25-9) prevailed for their seventh straight win.
As she had done for the whole tournament, Edwards led the Falcons in scoring with 23 points. Nosie with 15 points and Nashio off the bench with 12 supported Edwards’ efforts.
An overtime victory for the Falcons and the 2022 golden trophy was heading to the Alchesay High School trophy case. Coach Sanchez had the Falcons playing their best basketball at exactly the right time and the 25-win team claimed the 3A state championship.
