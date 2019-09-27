SANDERS — Junior Davin Parker ran for 259 yards and three touchdowns, leading a 403-yard rushing night for the Falcons, in Alchesay’s 56-8 win at Valley in the visitors’ 2A Little Colorado Region opener on Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Falcons easily overcame 75 yards in penalties and two lost fumbles. Alchesay improved to 2-2 on the season, 1-0 in the region.
Five different Alchesay runners notched at least one rushing touchdown in the win. Hunter Kasey, also a junior, had 34 yards on 7 carries and two TDs. Ryan Quintero (4-32), Preston Ortega (2-28) and Elisha Walker (5-21) each ran for a TD. Ortega had receptions for two of the Falcons’ four successful two-point conversions.
J.T. Kessay, a senior, led the Falcons on defense with nine tackles (all solo), three sacks and a fumble recovery. Noah Walker (four tackles) recovered a fumble. Gershon Joe, Ernest Walker and Trent Sprengeler each had a sack.
The road win comes a week after the Falcons lost a 2A non-region game to Pima on Sept. 13 in Whiteriver. The Falcons had 243 total yards — all on the ground — in the loss. Parker led the team with 115 yards and a TD; Kasey also had a rushing TD. Elisha Walker had 78 yards on nine carries. Quintero had a team-high 16 tackles. Joe registered two sacks.
Tonight, Alchesay hopes to build toward another winning season with a home game at Fred Lewis Field. The Falcons host the Many Farms Lobos (1-3, 1-0 in region) in a 2A Little Colorado game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
