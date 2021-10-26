Alchesay vs. Red Mesa

WHITERIVER — The 3-2 Alchesay Falcons hosted the 3-1 Red Mesa Redskins Friday night in Whiteriver with the Falcons looking to move up the playoff rankings.
The game started early and ended quickly with the Falcons getting their ground game going with a couple of long scoring drives in the first quarter en route to a 56-8 win.
Kakoa Upton got on the stat sheet first with a 6-yard touchdown run up the middle of the Redskins’ defense.
The Falcons’ defense kept the Redskins out of the end zone with a goal line stop and a couple of three-and-outs.
Alchesay’s Isaiah Kindelay showed off his jets on a 93-yard touchdown run to open up the flood gates as the Falcons’ offensive line took control of the first half. Running back Coll Watchman’s 36-yard touchdown run also got the crowd going.
The Falcons added two more scores before halftime with a Damoni Bahe 13-yard run and Upton’s 1 yarder that put them up 40-0.
Upton got his third score with another 1 yarder in third quarter, giving him 16 TDs this season.
The Redskins got their only score with Bradley Benally scoring on a right sweep plus the two-point conversion. Red Mesa had two touchdowns negated due to penalties. Both drives ended in turnovers on downs for the Falcons.
Bahe’s long touchdown run put the finish touches on a easy victory for the Falcons.
With running lanes opening all night the Falcons feasted on the Redskins with multiple players lighting up the scoreboard.
The Falcons will battle more Redskins with St. Johns coming to Whiteriver for Alchesay’s homecoming on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.