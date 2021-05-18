A charity golf tournament to benefit the Navajo County Family Advocacy Center is scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Tower Course at Torreon Golf Club in Show Low.
The event, held since 2013, will have an 11 a.m. shotgun start with a step aside scramble or the organizers can help place golfers into a group. There is a $125 entry fee that includes the golf, a cart, dinner and prizes. There is a separate $25 fee for dinner only.
A live auction and raffle is planned as well.
There will be tee sponsorships ranging from $250 to $5,000.
The deadline to enter is Sept. 4. Entry forms can be found at www.NCFAC.org.
The Navajo County Family Advocacy Center is a non-profit agency providing services to children who suffer from sexual abuse or physical assault.
For more information, send emails to amishbulldog@cox.net or to Nicole.Kester@navajocountyaz.gov.
