Baseball
3A Conference 1st Team
Cougar Cooke, Show Low; Rhett Wengert, Snowflake
3A Conference 2nd team
Gunner Martinez, Blue Ridge
3A Conference
Honorable Mention
Allyn Cosay, Alchesay; Danner Owens, Blue Ridge; Colten Yeager, Show Low; Ryan Caskey, Brevin Matthews, Snowflake
3A East Region
Player of the Year
Rhett Wengert, Snowflake
3A East Region Defensive Player of the Year
Gunner Martinez, Blue Ridge
3A East Region Offensive Player of the Year
Cougar Cooke, Show Low
3A East Region 1st team
Ryan Caskey, Brevin Matthews, Rhett Wengert, Snowflake; Danner Owens, Gunner Martinez, Blue Ridge; Colten Yeager, Cougar Cooke, Show Low; Allyn Cosay, Alchesay
3A East Region 2nd team
Timmy Barber, Cody Wallace, Blue Ridge; Caden Cantrell, Jace LeSueur, Caleb Lyman, Snowflake; Trent Sprengeler, Alchesay
3A East Region
Honorable Mention
Alex Goseyun, Ezekiel Walker, Alchesay; Brennan Bryant, Tyson Threadgill Blue Ridge; Blake Doubler, Bryce Reidhead, Show Low; Easton Butler, Garret Rapier, Snowflake
2A East Region 1st team
Justus Burt, Cael Stewart, Joseph Bushman, St. Johns; Treyson Merrill, Round Valley
2A East Region 2nd team
Kaden Puzas, Ryker Marble, Round Valley;
Dion Perry, Gaige Trickey, St. Johns
1A North Region
Player of the Year
Malaki Porter, Mogollon
1A North Region
Coach of the Year
Reed Porter, Mogollon
1A North Region 1st team
Cael Porter, Caden Owens, Payton Reidhead, Mogollon
1A North Region 2nd team
Fisher Porter, Braxton Owens, Mogollon
Softball
3A Conference
Player of the Year
Anna Berger, Snowflake
3A East Region
Player of the Year
Anna Berger, Snowflake
3A East Region Offensive Player of the Year
Nicole Roten, Show Low
3A East Region
Coach of the Year
Aaron Huish, Snowflake
3A Conference 1st Team
Nicole Roten, Show Low
3A Conference 2nd Team
Maren Berger, Snowflake; Addie Clark, Show Low; Michelle Basinger, Blue Ridge
3A East Region
1st Team
Maren Berger, Taylee Craner, Snowflake; Addie Clark, Corinne Collins, Emma Collins, Show Low; Jessica Wallace, Michelle Basinger, Blue Ridge; Jaylyn Nashio, Alchesay
3A East Region
2nd Team
Hanna Buchholz, Analiyah Ortega, Show Low; Laural Cosay, Alchesay; Zoie Pearce, Jordyn Butler, Snowflake; Dayle Reed, Anya Adams, Blue Ridge
3A East Region
Honorable Mention
Mikaela Colby, Leilani Lister, Alchesay; Emily Cromwell, Kailee Ries, Blue Ridge; Audrey King, Kynlee Nikolaus, Show Low; Emily Davis, Lillieann Hollom Snowflake
2A Conference 1st team
Kyrie Walker, Liliana Arreola, Round Valley
2A Conference 2nd team
Kayla Logan, Round Valley
2A East Region
Player of the Year
Liliana Arreola, Round Valley
2A East Region Defensive Player of the Year
Kyrie Walker, Round Valley
2A East Region
Coach of the Year
Darin Emerald, Round Valley
2A Conference
Honorable Mention
Madison Mariscal, Round Valley
2A East Region 1st Team
Kyrie Walker, Liliana Arreola, Allyson Muth, Madison Mariscal, Emily Muth, Kayla Logan, Round Valley; JoAnn Wahl, Shantel Perry, St. Johns
2A East Region 2nd team
Brooke Bastress, Olivia Wiltbank St. Johns; Karli Haws, Taelynn Walker, Merrick Newby, Macie Soderquist, Shiloh McCall, Round Valley
2A East Region
Honorable Mention
Halee Jaramillo, Round Valley; Ashtyn Crosby, St. Johns
1A North Region 1st Team
Ellie Hancock, Mogollon
1A North Region 2nd Team
Isabella Horn, Kamryn Franco, Brooke Valdez, Mogollon
1A North Region
Honorable Mention
Tylinn McLaws, Paige Parry, Mogollon
