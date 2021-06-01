Baseball

3A Conference 1st Team

Cougar Cooke, Show Low; Rhett Wengert, Snowflake

3A Conference 2nd team

Gunner Martinez, Blue Ridge

3A Conference

Honorable Mention

Allyn Cosay, Alchesay; Danner Owens, Blue Ridge; Colten Yeager, Show Low; Ryan Caskey, Brevin Matthews, Snowflake

3A East Region

Player of the Year

Rhett Wengert, Snowflake

3A East Region Defensive Player of the Year

Gunner Martinez, Blue Ridge

3A East Region Offensive Player of the Year

Cougar Cooke, Show Low

3A East Region 1st team

Ryan Caskey, Brevin Matthews, Rhett Wengert, Snowflake; Danner Owens, Gunner Martinez, Blue Ridge; Colten Yeager, Cougar Cooke, Show Low; Allyn Cosay, Alchesay

3A East Region 2nd team

Timmy Barber, Cody Wallace, Blue Ridge; Caden Cantrell, Jace LeSueur, Caleb Lyman, Snowflake; Trent Sprengeler, Alchesay

3A East Region

Honorable Mention

Alex Goseyun, Ezekiel Walker, Alchesay; Brennan Bryant, Tyson Threadgill Blue Ridge; Blake Doubler, Bryce Reidhead, Show Low; Easton Butler, Garret Rapier, Snowflake

2A East Region 1st team

Justus Burt, Cael Stewart, Joseph Bushman, St. Johns; Treyson Merrill, Round Valley

2A East Region 2nd team

Kaden Puzas, Ryker Marble, Round Valley;

Dion Perry, Gaige Trickey, St. Johns

1A North Region

Player of the Year

Malaki Porter, Mogollon

1A North Region

Coach of the Year

Reed Porter, Mogollon

1A North Region 1st team

Cael Porter, Caden Owens, Payton Reidhead, Mogollon

1A North Region 2nd team

Fisher Porter, Braxton Owens, Mogollon

Softball

3A Conference

Player of the Year

Anna Berger, Snowflake

3A East Region

Player of the Year

Anna Berger, Snowflake

3A East Region Offensive Player of the Year

Nicole Roten, Show Low

3A East Region

Coach of the Year

Aaron Huish, Snowflake

3A Conference 1st Team

Nicole Roten, Show Low

3A Conference 2nd Team

Maren Berger, Snowflake; Addie Clark, Show Low; Michelle Basinger, Blue Ridge

3A East Region

1st Team

Maren Berger, Taylee Craner, Snowflake; Addie Clark, Corinne Collins, Emma Collins, Show Low; Jessica Wallace, Michelle Basinger, Blue Ridge; Jaylyn Nashio, Alchesay

3A East Region

2nd Team

Hanna Buchholz, Analiyah Ortega, Show Low; Laural Cosay, Alchesay; Zoie Pearce, Jordyn Butler, Snowflake; Dayle Reed, Anya Adams, Blue Ridge

3A East Region

Honorable Mention

Mikaela Colby, Leilani Lister, Alchesay; Emily Cromwell, Kailee Ries, Blue Ridge; Audrey King, Kynlee Nikolaus, Show Low; Emily Davis, Lillieann Hollom Snowflake

2A Conference 1st team

Kyrie Walker, Liliana Arreola, Round Valley

2A Conference 2nd team

Kayla Logan, Round Valley

2A East Region

Player of the Year

Liliana Arreola, Round Valley

2A East Region Defensive Player of the Year

Kyrie Walker, Round Valley

2A East Region

Coach of the Year

Darin Emerald, Round Valley

2A Conference

Honorable Mention

Madison Mariscal, Round Valley

2A East Region 1st Team

Kyrie Walker, Liliana Arreola, Allyson Muth, Madison Mariscal, Emily Muth, Kayla Logan, Round Valley; JoAnn Wahl, Shantel Perry, St. Johns

2A East Region 2nd team

Brooke Bastress, Olivia Wiltbank St. Johns; Karli Haws, Taelynn Walker, Merrick Newby, Macie Soderquist, Shiloh McCall, Round Valley

2A East Region

Honorable Mention

Halee Jaramillo, Round Valley; Ashtyn Crosby, St. Johns

1A North Region 1st Team

Ellie Hancock, Mogollon

1A North Region 2nd Team

Isabella Horn, Kamryn Franco, Brooke Valdez, Mogollon

1A North Region

Honorable Mention

Tylinn McLaws, Paige Parry, Mogollon

