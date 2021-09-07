This week’s games for White Mountain area schools:
• Chinle at Alchesay, 6 p.m. Thursday
• Round Valley at St. Johns, 7 p.m Thursday
• Blue Ridge vs. San Tan Charter, 7 p.m. Friday
• Mogollon at Mayer, 7 p.m. Friday
• Show Low vs. Florence, 7 p.m. Friday
• Snowflake vs. Fountain Hills, 7 p.m. Friday
Note: Scores from Sept. 3 are not published here because this edition of the White Mountain Independent was published on Sept. 3 due to Labor Day. For scores and stats from Sept. 3 games go to azpreps365.com.
