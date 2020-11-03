The Mogollon volleyball team traveled to Williams on Friday, Oct. 30 and defeated the Vikings 3-0 to take a two-match lead in the 1A Central region championship race.
The Mustangs, ranked No. 5 in Division 1A, had previously handed No. 6 Williams, which is second in the region, its first loss of the season with a 3-2 win in Heber on Oct. 14.
With three wins in the past week, Mogollon is 9-0 in the 1A Central, 10-2 overall and will next play host to Seligman in a 4:30 p.m. region match on Tuesday, Nov. 3, where they could clinch the region title.
The Mustangs will close out the regular season at No. 10 Ash Fork on Thursday, Nov. 5 (6 p.m.) and at home at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, against visiting No. 13 Joseph City.
After that, Mogollon will await final seeding by the Arizona Interscholastic Association in the 1A state tournament, which begins on Nov. 14 at site(s) to be determined.
In 3A volleyball, Blue Ridge, ranked No. 12 on Friday by the AIA, went from fourth to second in the 3A East with two wins last week. The Jackets have finished their regular season 10-4 overall, 7-3 in the East, and are awaiting their seeding for either the Conference Play-in matches on Nov. 10 or whether they receive an automatic berth to the state tournament, which begins on Nov. 14.
No. 2 Snowflake leads the region standings. The Lobos will close the regular season with two home matches this week – hosting No. 17 Show Low on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and No. 4 Thatcher on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Show Low remained third but leapfrogged No. 16 Payson, which fell from second to fourth with two losses. The Cougars have three matches this week – at Round Valley on Tuesday (a 6 p.m. match), at Snowflake on Wednesday before closing the regular season at home on Thursday against Payson.
Round Valley (No. 8 in Division 2A), having clinched the 2A South title, closes the regular season with Show Low in Eagar on Tuesday and at No. 27 Miami on Thursday.
