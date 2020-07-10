Team ropers from northeastern Arizona greatly improved their season standings with strong showings at the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott on June 29-July 5, as well as some other top pro rodeos during “Cowboy Christmas” across the West.
With the number of competitions down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the level of competition in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association was hot with increased entries at rodeos across the United States over the week of the July Fourth holiday. The 14 Pro Rodeo events held between June 29 through July 6 paid out a collective $1,722.595.
One of the highest-paying rodeos during the week was the WOR at Prescott. The event paid out nearly $300,000 in prize money.
Erich Rogers of Round Rock moved up 10 spots to 10th in the PRCA’s Team Roping Heading world standings after he and heeler Paden Bray of Stephenville, Texas took first at the Cody (Wyo.) Stampede on July 1-4 and tied for third at the WOR. The team posted a winning, 4.8-second time in Cody to bring home $8,671 each from Cody and won $2,426 in Prescott with a two-round, total time of 12.2 seconds. They also competed in the Sitting Bull Stampede in Mobridge, S.D., and tied for seventh, winning another $1,266 each.
Fractions of a second separated the team ropers at Prescott. The team of Clay Tryan (Billings, MT)/Jake Long (Coffeyville, KS) were first in the average with a total time of 11.9 seconds. The team of Ed Hawley Jr. (Surprise) and Myles John (Indian Wells) were right behind in second at 12 seconds flat.
The team of Aaron Tsinigine (Tuba City) and Kyle Lockett (Visalia, Calif.), who tied Rogers/Bray for seventh in Mobridge, won the first round at Prescott with a 5.0-second run. Derrick Begay (Seba Dalkai) and Ty Romo (Whiteriver) turned in a time of 5.6 to tie Rogers/Bray for third in the first round.
Hawley Jr. and John tied two other teams for sixth in the second round with a time of 5.8 seconds.
In addition to being 10th in the world standings with earnings of $31,480.46 this year, Rogers leads the PRCA Turquoise Circuit standings with winnings of $6,619.94, with Pedro Egurrola of Florence right behind at $6,605.54.
Matt Sherwood of Pima (formerly of Snowflake) is 13th in the world header standings with earnings of more than $26K. Tsinigine ($14,637.71) is 29th in the world header standings. Egurrola and Begay are 46th and 49th, respectively, in the current standings. The top 15 move on to the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas in December.
Long stands fifth in this week’s world heeler standings; Bray is eighth — up 12 spots from the week before.
Rodeo results
World s Oldest Rodeo
Prescott, Ariz., June 29-July 5
All-around cowboy: JC Mortensen, $3,755, bareback riding and bull riding.
Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Tanner Aus, on Vold Rodeo’s Beaver Valley, and Ty Breuer, on Vold Rodeo’s Misty Frontier, 87 points, $5,854 each; 3. Jake Brown, 86.5, $3,755; 4. (tie) Logan Patterson and Zach Hibler, 86, $1,988 each; 6. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Jesse Pope, 85, $994 each; 8. (tie) Logan Corbett and Mason Clements, 83, $331 each.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Jacob Edler, 4.1 seconds, $2,224; 2. Taz Olson, 4.4, $1,934; 3. Jacob Talley, 4.6, $1,644; 4. (tie) Tyke Kipp and Dirk Tavenner, 4.7, $1,209 each; 6. Chance Honey, 4.8, $773; 7. Jule Hazen, 5.0, $483; 8. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.1, $193. Second round: 1. Scott Guenthner, 3.7 seconds, $2,224; 2. (tie) Tristan Martin and Gary Gilbert, 4.3, $1,789 each; 4. Riley Duvall, 4.5, $1,354; 5. Luke Branquinho, 4.6, $1,064; 6. (tie) Cade Goodman, Blake Mindemann, Justin Shaffer and Jace Melvin, 4.7, $363 each. Average: 1. Jacob Edler, 9.6 seconds on two head, $3,336; 2. Jacob Talley, 9.7, $2,901; 3. Cade Goodman, 10.2, $2,465; 4. Cade Staton, 10.5, $2,030; 5. Tyler Waguespack, 10.6, $1,595; 6. Riley Reiss, 10.7, $1,160; 7. Cody Devers, 11.0, $725; 8. Ty Erickson, 11.3, $290.
Team roping: First round: 1. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 5.0 seconds, $2,400 each; 2. Curry Kirchner/Chad Mathes, 5.5, $2,087; 3. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Derrick Begay/Ty Romo, 5.6, $1,617 each; 5. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 5.7, $1,148; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Cory Petska, 5.8, $835; 7. Nick Sartain/Blaine Vick, 5.9, $522; 8. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 6.0, $209. Second round: 1. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.0 seconds, $2,400 each; 2. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.5, $2,087; 3. Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 5.6, $1,774; 4. (tie) Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza and J.D. Yates/Cullen Teller, 5.7, $1,304 each; 6. (tie) Jake Cooper/Caleb Anderson, Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John and Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 5.8, $522 each. Average: 1. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 11.9 seconds on two head, $3,600 each; 2. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John, 12.0, $3,130; 3. (tie) Erich Rogers/Paden Bray and Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 12.2, $2,426 each; 5. J.D. Yates/Cullen Teller, 12.3, $1,722; 6. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza, 12.6, $1,252; 7. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 13.0, $783; 8. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 13.4, $313.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Wyatt Casper, 83.5 points on Vold Rodeo’s I’ma Be, $6,796; 2. (tie) Cort Scheer and Ryder Wright, 83, $4,531 each; 4. Logan Cook, 82.5, $2,492; 5. (tie) Zeke Thurston and Kade Bruno, 82, $1,359 each; 7. Jacob Lewis, 81.5, $906; 8. Tanner Butner, 81, $680.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Lane Livingston, 8.4 seconds, $2,513; 2. Shad Mayfield, 8.6, $2,185; 3. Seth Cooke, 8.7, $1,857; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 8.8, $1,529; 5. (tie) Cody McCartney, Kincade Henry and Marcos Costa, 8.9, $874 each; 8. Reid Zapalac, 9.0, $218. Second round: 1. Hunter Herrin, 7.9 seconds, $2,513; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 8.1, $2,185; 3. Adam Gray, 8.4, $1,857; 4. Ike Fontenot, 8.9, $1,529; 5. (tie) Blake Ash and Cody Craig, 9.2, $1,038 each; 7. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Cheyenne Harper, 9.3, $382 each. Average: 1. Hunter Herrin, 17.4 seconds on two head, $3,769; 2. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Adam Gray, 17.9, $3,031 each; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 18.3, $2,294; 5. (tie) Ryan Jarrett and Ike Fontenot, 18.4, $1,557 each; 7. Kincade Henry, 18.7, $819; 8. Jake Pratt, 18.8, $328.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Wenda Johnson, 16.91 seconds, $2,818; 2. Dona Rule, 17.20, $2,415; 3. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.32, $2,013; 4. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Fallon Taylor, 17.34, $1,543 each; 6. Megan Swint, 17.36, $1,073; 7. Jimmie Smith, 17.39, $805; 8. Ashley Castleberry, 17.45, $537; 9. Lori Todd, 17.49, $403; 10. Amber Moore, 17.52, $268. Second round: 1. Emily Miller, 17.05 seconds, $2,818; 2. Lori Todd, 17.09, $2,415; 3. Wenda Johnson, 17.20, $2,013; 4. Halyn Lide, 17.30, $1,744; 5. (tie) Amanda Butler and Tanya Jones, 17.33, $1,208 each; 7. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Cindy Smith, 17.37, $671 each; 9. Jimmie Smith, 17.38, $403; 10. (tie) Megan Swint and Jacqueline Ganter, 17.39, $134 each. Average: 1. Wenda Johnson, 34.11 seconds on two head, $2,818; 2. Lori Todd, 34.58, $2,415; 3. Shelley Morgan, 34.71, $2,013; 4. Megan Swint, 34.75, $1,744; 5. Jimmie Smith, 34.77, $1,342; 6. Fallon Taylor, 34.81, $1,073; 7. Cheyenne Wimberley, 34.95, $805; 8. Amberleigh Moore, 34.98, $537; 9. Cindy Smith, 35.06, $403; 10. Halyn Lide, 35.10, $268.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Garrett Hale, 11.2 seconds, $1,448; 2. Scott Snedecor, 11.5, $1,198; 3. J.P. Wickett, 12.1, $949; 4. (tie) Dalton Walker, Tony Reina and Chance Kelton, 12.7, $466 each. Second round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.6 seconds, $1,448; 2. Trenton Johnson, 10.6, $1,198; 3. Bryce Davis, 11.6, $949; 4. (tie) Cole Patterson and Don Eddleman, 12.1, $574 each; 6. Roger Branch, 12.6, $250. Third round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 10.7 seconds, $1,448; 2. Jess Tierney, 11.2, $1,198; 3. Billy Good, 11.7, $949; 4. (tie) Rocky Patterson and J.P. Wickett, 12.1, $574 each; 6. Ryan Willberg, 12.5, $250. Average: 1. Garrett Hale, 41.6 seconds on three head, $2,172; 2. Chet Herren, 41.9, $1,797; 3. Tuff Hardman, 43.1, $1,423; 4. Ryan Willberg, 45.2, $1,048; 5. Trenton Johnson, 46.5, $674; 6. Scott Snedecor, 46.7, $374.
Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Dallee Mason, on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Last Cigarette, and Daylon Swearingen, on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Reality Check, 84.5 points, $7,222 each; 3. (tie) JC Mortensen and Garrett Smith, 82.5, $3,869 each; 5. (tie) Zain Fitzgerald and Dustin Boquet, 82, $1,724 each; 7. Shad Winn, 79, $1,188; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $285,491. Stock contractor: Vold Rodeo. Sub-contractors: Rosser Rodeo, JK Rodeo, 4L & Diamond S Rodeo, New Star Pro Rodeo, United Pro Rodeo and Flying U Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Mikey Jo Duggan. Officials: Clayton Macom, Allan Jordan Jr and Rocky Steagall. Timers: Mary Borgen and Michelle Corley. Announcer: Randy Corley. Specialty acts: Jennifer Nicholson, Bec Circosta, Spencer Rose, Bailey Gabel and Mark Swingler. Bullfighters: Quirt Hunt and Luke Kraut. Clown/barrelman: Mark Swingler. Flankmen: Scott Pickens, Jim Kenney, Tony Amaral and Fred Boettcher. Chute bosses: Jim Dewey Brown and Kirsten Vold. Pickup men: Ty Atchison and Dalton Ward. Photographers: Brooks Benjamin and Dale Miller. Music director: Joshua Hilton.
