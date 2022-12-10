The Round Valley Elks held a multi wrestling meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Elks High School gym. Participating teams included Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Fountain Hills, Mogollon and Round Valley. The meet had participants on both the boys’ and girls’ side. The format gave each team the ability to have a duel with the other teams, so essentially all teams were able to complete four duels in just a few hours.
Coming out of the meet, Mogollon had an outstanding showing, picking up team wins against all four teams. The team lost three state champions to graduation, but peeking at the roster, it looks like they have a good balance of experience with good participation from the freshman group. They do return several who made it to the state tournament last year, including Hadley Porter, last year’s state runner-up, a sophomore who moved up from the 120 class to the 144 class this season.
By far the most wrestling occurred on the boys’ side. However, Round Valley, Alchesay and Blue Ridge had girls that completed as well. Round Valley’s wrestling coach, Garrett Finch, indicated the girls’ programs are growing. This applies not only to the Lady Elks team, which has 15 wrestlers this year — up from 10 last year — but also other teams across the mountain and the state.
Despite the growth, all the girls’ wrestling teams are still lumped together into one division instead of the four divisions used for the boys, simply because of the total numbers wrestling. Look for that to change in the future as the sport continues to catch on.
I asked Coach Finch how he is getting kids out. He said he invites or challenges the girls to come out. If they are uncertain or a little fearful, he asks them to come see for themselves, and then decide if that would like to try it.
Most of the girls wrestled other girls only, for the matches that I watched. However, Jayceon Barker of Alchesay wrestled both boys and girls. If the team had a girl around her weight class, she would wrestle them. If they did not, she would wrestle the boy in that weight class. It was fun to see her fight, as she was not an easy pin for any opponent, and especially against the boys. She would fight and fight, making them earn any point in the match.
