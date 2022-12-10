The Round Valley Elks held a multi wrestling meet on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Elks High School gym. Participating teams included Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Fountain Hills, Mogollon and Round Valley. The meet had participants on both the boys’ and girls’ side. The format gave each team the ability to have a duel with the other teams, so essentially all teams were able to complete four duels in just a few hours.

Coming out of the meet, Mogollon had an outstanding showing, picking up team wins against all four teams. The team lost three state champions to graduation, but peeking at the roster, it looks like they have a good balance of experience with good participation from the freshman group. They do return several who made it to the state tournament last year, including Hadley Porter, last year’s state runner-up, a sophomore who moved up from the 120 class to the 144 class this season.

