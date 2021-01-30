A delayed and shortened high school wrestling regular season, composed of all dual matches, got under way last week and perennial White Mountain powers St. Johns and Show Low notched two wins in the first week of competition. Mogollon, along with Round Valley and Snowflake, all won season openers in Week 1.
St. Johns and Show Low squared off in the season opener last Tuesday, Jan. 19, and the D4 Redskins defeated the D3 Cougars 54-28. St. Johns shut out Mayer 72-0 on Jan. 20.
Show Low went on to win 66-18 at American Leadership - Ironwood on Friday and 58-12 over Pima on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Round Valley defeated Joseph City 48-18 in a Division 4 match on Friday, Jan. 22.
Snowflake opened its season on Saturday, Jan. 23 and defeated ALA-Ironwood 72-12.
Wrestling dual results
Saturday, Jan. 23
Snowflake 72, Amer. Leadership Ironwood 12
106: Daxton Harris (SNOW) over (ALAI) (For.) 113: Garrett Flake (SNOW) over Chris Calzada (ALAI) (Fall 1:52) 120: Kirk Wiliams (SNOW) over Adrien Kendall (ALAI) (Fall 1:04) 126: Ky Owens (SNOW) over (ALAI) (For.) 132: Levi Uchytil (SNOW) over (ALAI) (For.) 138: Kyler Craner (SNOW) over Gage Howshall (ALAI) (Fall 1:33) 145: Rory Owens (SNOW) over Jacob Packard (ALAI) (Fall 1:48) 152: Slade Fish (SNOW) over Abraham Yeomans (ALAI) (Fall 2:41) 160: Bradden Lewis (SNOW) over Nathan Hale (ALAI) (Fall 1:06) 170: Rev Brimhall (SNOW) over Travis Mbuya (ALAI) (Fall 3:22) 182: Payson Cardon (SNOW) over Tyler Chapman (ALAI) (Fall 1:21) 195: Bryce White (SNOW) over (ALAI) (For.) 220: Nicholas Soto-Chi (ALAI) over Clare Tyler (SNOW) (Fall 3:40) 285: Jeremy Buenrostro (ALAI) over Antonio Munoz (SNOW) (Fall 2:53).
Show Low 58, Pima 12
106: Zemira Wilhelm (SHLO) over (PIMA) (For.) 113: Caleb Cisneros (SHLO) over Logan Cluff (PIMA) (Fall 4:22) 120: Cole Housley (SHLO) over Hunter Cluff (PIMA) (Fall 3:19) 126: Dillan Heuett (SHLO) over Hayden Blair (PIMA) (SV-1 13-9) 132: Logan Hanchett (SHLO) over Brock Bryce (PIMA) (Fall 2:16) 138: Andy Wilhelm (SHLO) over Joseph Boswell (PIMA) (MD 18-5) 145: Kasey Hunter (SHLO) over Tucker Wilkins (PIMA) (Fall 1:41) 152: Jaxon John (PIMA) over Kadin Goodman (SHLO) (Fall 1:10) 160: Rumaldo Pedraza (SHLO) over Dallin Preston (PIMA) (Fall 4:42) 170: Armoni Flores (SHLO) over (PIMA) (For.) 182: Pepper Hughes (PIMA) over Lucas Randal (SHLO) (Fall 1:22) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Nate Jones (SHLO) over Nash Hughes (PIMA) (Dec 9-2) 285: Carlyon Arius (SHLO) over (PIMA) (For.).
Friday, Jan. 22
Round Valley 48, Joseph City 18
106: Peyton Finch (ROVA) over (JOCI) (For.) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Jackson McCall (ROVA) over (JOCI) (For.) 126: Kinnly Colwell (ROVA) over (JOCI) (For.) 132: Morgan Orona (ROVA) over Austin Westover (JOCI) (Fall 0:15) 138: Isaac Dempsey (ROVA) over Bruce Weightman (JOCI) (Fall 3:04) 145: Kade Hogle (ROVA) over Paul Wirbeleit (JOCI) (Fall 1:35) 152: Gage Baker (ROVA) over (JOCI) (For.) 160: Brody Penrod (JOCI) over Connor Slade (ROVA) (Fall 2:49) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Cutter Williams (ROVA) over Ethan Thomas (JOCI) (Fall 1:48) 195: Double Forfeit 220: TJ Westover (JOCI) over (ROVA) (For.) 285: Joseph Thomas (JOCI) over (ROVA) (For.).
Show Low 66, Amer. Leadership - Ironwood 18
106: Zemira Wilhelm (SHLO) over (ALAI) (For.) 113: Caleb Cisneros (SHLO) over Chris Calzada (ALAI) (Fall 0:00) 120: Cole Housley (SHLO) over Adrien Kendall (ALAI) (Fall 2:22) 126: Dillan Heuett (SHLO) over (ALAI) (For.) 132: Logan Hanchett (SHLO) over (ALAI) (For.) 138: Andy Wilhelm (SHLO) over (ALAI) (For.) 145: Kasey Hunter (SHLO) over Nathan Davenport (ALAI) (Fall 1:23) 152: Jacob Packard (ALAI) over (SHLO) (Fall 1:13) 160: Rumaldo Pedraza (SHLO) over Nathan Hale (ALAI) (Fall 1:28) 170: Armoni Flores (SHLO) over (ALAI) (For.) 182: Tyler Chapman (ALAI) over Lucas Randal (SHLO) (Fall 5:44) 195: Lucas Randal (SHLO) over (ALAI) (For.) 220: Nate Jones (SHLO) over Nicholas Soto-Chi (ALAI) (Fall 3:36) 285: Jeremy Buenrostro (ALAI) over Carlyon Arius (SHLO) (Fall 0:37).
Thursday, Jan. 21
Mogollon 55, Mayer 9
106: Double Forfeit 113: Cole Worsley (MOGO) over (MAHS) (For.) 120: Kaige Reidhead (MOGO) over Nathaniel Vandervort (MAHS) (Fall 1:14) 126: Jakob Oversole (MAHS) over Ryan Ulmer (MOGO) (Dec 8-7) 132: Adrian Suarez (MOGO) over Dustin Oen (MAHS) (Dec 6-5) 138: Cael Porter (MOGO) over Charles Befort (MAHS) (Fall 3:08) 145: Payton Reidhead (MOGO) over Anthony Walters (MAHS) (MD 14-0) 152: Malaki Porter (MOGO) over (MAHS) (For.) 160: Rain Rasmussen (MOGO) over (MAHS) (For.) 170: Trextan Reidhead (MOGO) over (MAHS) (For.) 182: Kardon Porter (MOGO) over (MAHS) (For.) 195: Fisher Porter (MOGO) over (MAHS) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Josh Booth (MAHS) over (MOGO) (For.).
Wednesday, Jan. 20
St. Johns 72, Mayer 0
106: 113: 120: Parker Johnson (STJO) over Nathaniel Vandervort (MAHS) (Fall 1:26) 126: Dion Perry (STJO) over Jakob Oversole (MAHS) (Fall 1:34) 132: Grant Crosby (STJO) over Dustin Oen (MAHS) (Fall 3:24) 138: Peter Casey (STJO) over Charles Befort (MAHS) (Fall 3:06) 145: J.T. Richardson (STJO) over Anthony Walters (MAHS) (Fall 3:26) 152: Ren Crosby (STJO) over (MAHS) (For.) 160: Jace Chlarson (STJO) over (MAHS) (For.) 170: James Thomas (STJO) over (MAHS) (For.) 182: Ryan Lewis (STJO) over (MAHS) (For.) 195: Slade Nevin (STJO) over (MAHS) (For.) 220: Kyson Price (STJO) over (MAHS) (For.) 285: Nicholas Patterson (STJO) over Josh Booth (MAHS) (Fall 0:39).
Tuesday, Jan. 19
St. Johns 54, Show Low 28
106: Zemira Wilhelm (SHLO) over (STJO) (For.) 113: 120: Caleb Cisneros (SHLO) over Parker Johnson (STJO) (Fall 0:40) 126: Dion Perry (STJO) over Dillan Heuett (SHLO) (Fall 2:40) 132: Logan Hanchett (SHLO) over Grant Crosby (STJO) (MD 15-5) 138: Andy Wilhelm (SHLO) over Peter Casey (STJO) (Fall 4:30) 145: J.T. Richardson (STJO) over Kasey Hunter (SHLO) (Fall 1:24) 152: Ren Crosby (STJO) over (SHLO) (Fall 0:22) 160: Jace Chlarson (STJO) over Rumaldo Pedraza (SHLO) (Fall 4:06) 170: James Thomas (STJO) over Armoni Flores (SHLO) (Fall 0:53) 182: Ryan Lewis (STJO) over Lucas Randal (SHLO) (Fall 0:55) 195: Slade Nevin (STJO) over (SHLO) (For.) 220: Kyson Price (STJO) over Nate Jones (SHLO) (Fall 3:10) 285: Nicholas Patterson (STJO) over Carlyon Arius (SHLO) (Fall 0:25).
