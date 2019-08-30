With a month left in the rodeo season, Snowflake native, Pima resident and two-time world team roping header Matt Sherwood has moved up in the PRCA World standings with successful swings through Canada and California this month. Sherwood, a five-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, moved from 15th in the world standings to 13th last week, with season earnings of $64,619.05.
Roping with heeler Hunter Koch of Vernon, Texas, Sherwood tied for sixth overall with a time of 5.2 seconds at the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. last weekend. Sherwood and Kock each won $3,910 for that finish.
Also last weekend, Kock and Sherwood took third with a time of 5.0 seconds, winning $1,295 each at the Norco Mounted Posse PRCA Rodeo in Norco, Calif.
Earlier this month, Koch and Sherwood won the Strathmore Stampede in Strathmore, Alberta on Aug. 2-5, with a time of 5.5 seconds. The team also posted victories in 2019 at the Innisfail (Alberta) Pro Rodeo, the Brooks (Alberta) Kinsmen Pro Rodeo, That Famous Preston (Idaho) Night Rodeo and, roping with Derrick Begay of Seba Dalkai, Sherwood took first at the Parada Del Sol in Scottsdale near the beginning of the season.
Another Arizona team roper moved up in the standings last week. Erich Rogers of Round Rock, a header and former world champion, went from 17th to 12 in the standings with $67,369.30 won in 2019.
Partnered with heeler Payden Bray of Granbury, Texas, Rogers took first at the St. Paul (Ore.) Rodeo, the Ute Mountain Roundup and the Laramie (Wyo.) Jubilee Days and the team were co-champs at the Annual Fourth of July Celebration in Window Rock in July.
Clay Smith of Broken Bow, Okla. leads the header world standings with winnings of $132,338.28 this season.
Cowboys on the bubble for a spot in the Top 15 can find themselves a few dollars short of qualifying for the Wrangler NFR. This was the case for Bray, as he moved from 23rd and is $1,005 away from breaking into the Top 15.
Rogers, an National Finals qualifier for the past eight years, was seventh overall at the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, where he partnered with Clint Summers.
He and partner Cory Petska won the world title at the 2017 Wrangler NFR.
The top 15 money winners in each rodeo event move on to the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which is held each December at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 5-14.
