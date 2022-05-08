The Arizona State Track and Field Championships will take place on Tuesday and Saturday, May 10 &14 at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona. Please check 2022 AIA State Track and Field Championships Tournament Guide online for times for various divisions, prelims, and finals.
Division III
The Snowflake High School track and field team led White Mountain area high schools with 21 individual girls and 16 individual boys plus three relay teams in each category. Snowflake competes in Division III as does Show Low and Blue Ridge.
Show Low qualified five girls plus two relays and three boys and one relay team while Blue Ridge qualified four girls and one relay team plus three boys.
Snowflake’s depth has aided the Lobos all year in the smaller meets and has made them one of the favorites to compete for the Arizona State Championships in both girls and boys divisions.
Qualifying for state are the following Lobos: GIRLS – Lydia Szabo, Sarah Gurr, Addison Craner, Alyssa Hall, Eliza Gurr, Alesyia Barlow, Adelin Flake, Nicole Hipps, Hailey Westover, Lily Lundberg, Brooklyn Greer, Katelyn Leduc, Jessica Stepp, Elle Huish, Riley Toone, Kodee Penrod, Kamri Ballard, Katelyn Cardon, Kaelyn Hipps, Addy Fischer, and Kemberlee Eich. BOYS – Jordan Mowers, Camden Brimhall, Tyler Barberich, Badden Lewis, Caleb Anson, Trey Flake, Conner Willis, Andrew Kupfer, Dallin Hatch, Kaden Brewer, Aystin Flake, Mason Mortenson, Colton Davis, Tyler Clare, Braiden Leduke, and Ty Boone.
Qualifying for the Show Low Cougars are: Girls – Jace Perkins, Alliyson Howe, Mikenzie Kulish, Sadie Hall, and Shea Paredes. BOYS – Lucas Webb, Cohen Stoddard, and Quinton Maxwell.
Qualifying for The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets are: Girls – Leilani Hamblin, Clara Oldham, Anna Berges, and Ashlyn Smith. BOYS – Steven Halls, Eastyn Ellsworth, and Jaxon Penrod.
Division IV
Round Valley led the Division II qualifiers with nine individual girls and two relays and 10 individual boys and two relays. St. Johns qualified 10 individual girls and three relays plus two individual boys, while Mogollon qualified four individual girls and six individual boys.
Round Valley qualifiers include: GIRLS – Jessica Medina, Mackenzie Merrill, Addison Whiting, Jessica Soderberg, Riann Cluff, Kandalyn Burk, Emma Young, Jaelyn Wright, and Sydnee Finch. BOYS – Torren Davis, Dallon Walker, Ramon Enriques, Kevin Flores, Gabriel James, Aaron Merrill, Skyler Willis, Kimball Boone, Riley Harlan, and Keanu Clark.
St. Johns qualifiers include: GIRLS – Kayme Smith, Aubrie Wilson, Brooke Smith, Raquel Wilson, Kinley Crosby, Ellie Otto, Tyneshia Little, Lizzie Farmer, Jaycee Willis, and Maren Cox. BOYS – James Thomas and CJ Winters.
Mogollon qualifiers are: Girls – Amethyst Valdes, Martina Casas, Abigail Anderson, and Hannah Western. BOYS – Blayk Kelton, Ryan Ulmer, Bryson Kelton, Luke Crandall, Brycen Reidhead, and Tyler Owens.
