The Great Southwest Track and Field Classic was held in Albuquerque at the University of New Mexico track on June 2-4.
The meet may have originally had the intention of being a “meet of champions,” bringing recent state track champions together from different states to compete, but it’s now is open with relatively few restrictions. It does not accept kids recently graduating from 8th grade into high school; but aside from that, there are no qualifying marks are times that are required to compete. The meet still attracts top-notch competition, with many club teams bringing members to face non-club athletes.
The meet gives both current high school athletes and those that just graduated a chance to participate on a different level. The meet had entrants from 16 different states with participants coming from as far away as Georgia and Illinois; also, there are events that are not offered in Arizona under the AIA format, including the hammer throw, the heptathlon for girls and decathlon for boys. Another difference is throws are measured in meters instead of feet.
Participants are grouped together as a “team” based on the state they reside in. Several members of the just-completed track season from the White Mountains participated in the meet. As team members were not listed with an affiliation to the school they attend, I may have overlooked some participants without intending to do so.
Snowflake had the most participants including Lydia Szabo, Caleb Anson and Tate Hensley. Show Low had Quinton Maxwell participate, and Round Valley was represented by both Jessica Madrid and Sydnee Finch.
Szabo, who will be a senior next year, ran the 400 and a relay race while Anson, recently graduated, ran the 800 and a relay. Maxwell, a recent graduate, threw both the shot and the discus. Finch, who will be a sophomore, threw the shot and Madrid, a recent graduate, ran the 3200.
Tate Hensley, also a recent graduate from Snowflake, took on a tremendous load by not only throwing the javelin but also participating in the Boys Decathlon. We do not get the opportunity to watch the decathlon in AIA high school meets. Simply being able to participate is a feat in and of itself, as the participants are required to complete in the 100, 400, 110 hurdles, 1500, javelin, long jump, shot put, high jump, discus and pole vault. For Hensley to be able to compete shows he is a well-balanced athlete.
The Arizona teams represented well on both the boys and girls side, with each team taking 3rd, coming in behind some very strong teams from Missouri and Utah.
The meet helps tie a bow on a recently-completed track season in Arizona. Recent graduating students will move on to the next stage in life, while those still in high school will take needed time off to recover. Seeing the success of school and athletes across the mountain this year, I have no doubt you will see athletes this summer across the mountain in the weight rooms, on the fields and courts, and running the tracks and streets in preparation for next season.
