Linden Valley Arena hosted Youth and Open barrel racing on Saturday, July 11.
Pictured are, clockwise from right: Megan Stock and her horse, Cannoli, head for the final barrel on the way to a 17.295-second time in Open Barrels. Stock, who trained and competed on two horses, scored a pair of firsts and won two saddles on her birthday. • Briana Hunt and her horse, Chip, prepare to round the final barrel on the way to a time of 18.160 seconds in Open Barrels. • Sunni Bryant and her horse, K.C., turned in a time of 21.861 seconds in Youth Barrels.
The next event for the barrels racers will be on Thursday, July 23 at LVA. Books open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7.
